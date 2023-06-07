Celebrating African creativity: Lucky Star and Chepa Streetwear collab on Phatsimo collection

Iconic South African food brand Lucky Star has joined forces with local fashion label Chepa Streetwear to launch a creative clothing collaboration.

Source: Supplied

The exclusive collection, named Phatsimo, showcases a range of African streetwear-style jackets and track pants, all infused with Lucky Star's distinctive brand colours. With 'phatsimo' meaning 'shine' in Setswana, the collection was designed to pay homage to South Africa's rich history and culture while embracing a bright future.

Rapula Pitsoe, senior brand manager for Lucky Star, expressed the natural fit between the two brands.

“Chepa is known for its bold designs and urban aesthetic celebrating unique African heritage and motifs. For the last 60 years Lucky Star has fuelled our nation, giving us our unique can-do-will-do spirit and inspired us to a brighter future. The Chepa x Lucky Star collaboration encapsulates this very essence of modern African design and iconic heritage.”

Source: Supplied

Founder and managing director Dumisani Mahlangu launched Chepa Streetwear in 2017 as an Africanprint clothing manufacturer and retailer, offering ready to-wear collections inspired by contemporary African creativity and modern streetwear culture.

“Chepa started as a passion project. I started Chepa when I was still working in a corporate environment. I have always loved Africanprint but wondered how it would look in a contemporary aesthetic. I started wearing Chape jackets at work and my colleagues liked them. Eventually people started ordering and asking if I could sell to them. So, what started as a love and passion evolved into a fully-fledged business,” says the Pretoria native, who scooped the NSBC National Entrepreneur Champion award in 2022.

The wait is over! We are proud to launch this exciting collab #WovenAtHome with @chepastreetwear for the people of Mzansi. Visit the link below to kop our limited-edition merch!#ChepaXLuckyStar #WovenAtHome #TheTasteOfHome



Buy here; https://t.co/v5Zbw6XOwo pic.twitter.com/a3TXEOUeQf — Lucky Star (@LuckyStarSA) May 8, 2023

Mahlangu emphasised that the collaboration with Lucky Star is a result of the brands' shared commitment to present the country's proud and innovative culture to the world.

“In South Africa, both food and fashion have always been cherished art forms, and this collaboration pays homage to this tradition. Phatsimo is a striking blend of contemporary African patterns and streetwear silhouettes, resulting in a bold and fresh premium collection. Each piece tells a story of creativity and passion - from the intricate details to the vibrant colours. We can't wait for our customers and Lucky Star fans to experience the collection."

Small business journey

Chepa Streetwear initially started as an e-commerce business and has since expanded to include a physical store in Midrand, Gauteng. Its distribution has grown to encompass Germany and the UK, and it now offers worldwide shipping.

With a staff of 12, including six tailors, the clothing company manages the entire value chain, from design conceptualisation and production to sales and marketing. Chepa Streetwear has its own facility that houses the design space, e-commerce and warehouse infrastructure. The company also manages the logistics process internally.

Mahlangu's goal is to create a lasting legacy that empowers his community with manufacturing and entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to contribute to Africa's economic development.

Further elaborating on the Chepa x Lucky Star collaboration, Mahlangu says, “This is more than just a collection of clothes. It’s a celebration of our diverse culture, creativity and unity. We invite you to join us on this journey as we continue to shine and express our authentic selves woven at home.”

The Chepa x Lucky Star collection is available online at www.chepa.co.za and at the brand’s factory store in Midrand. A second drop is expected to be released in a few months’ time.