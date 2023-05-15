Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsBataOnPoint PRMpact PlasticsBullion PR & CommunicationNIQStoneHeineken South AfricaDistellTechsys DigitalHoorah DigitalOrnicoBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Adidas reveals Pride collection and campaign in partnership with Rich Mnisi

15 May 2023
Sportswear giant Adidas has collaborated with talented South African queer designer Rich Mnisi on a collection and campaign for Pride 2023 titled 'Let Love Be Your Legacy'.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The range is inspired by a love letter Mnisi wrote to his younger self in which he declares "let love be your legacy" - serving as his mission statement, but also a rallying cry for active allyship to empower and champion the LGBTQIA+ community.

Adidas partners Tom Daley, Jari Jones and Athlete Ally have written ‘love letters’ to the world for the campaign calling for radical self-acceptance and support from the wider communities in culture and sport, and they appear alongside South African rugby player Lusanda Dumke in the collection.

Channelling the spirit of allyship, the collection’s vibrant colour palette is paired with the slogans ‘Love Unites’ and ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’ printed onto the fabric, emboldening its wearer to lead with love and uphold inclusive values. The apparel and footwear features Mnisi’s retro graphic print, a monochrome circular check design layered with hand-drawn flowers, and abstract shapes in bright and punchy colours with the Adidas three-stripe boldly accented in pink and red.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The Adidas x Rich Mnisi collection includes garments made in part with recycled materials and in collaboration with Better Cotton.

Speaking on the collaboration and collection, Mnisi said, “In creating this collection, I had a strong impulse to speak to my inner child and express to the world how LGBTQIA+ allyship can create a legacy of love. Unifying these themes together through my own visual language and Adidas' iconic performance and lifestyle pieces is a powerful combination – making the collection a symbol for self-acceptance and LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

“My hope is this range inspires LGBTQIA+ allies to speak up more for the queer people they love and not let them fight for acceptance alone.”

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Active allyship at a grassroots level

Adidas said that the Pride 2023 collection is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to help make sport equal. With the ambition to drive greater access, equity and safety for sport’s marginalised communities through advocacy and allyship, this year Adidas continues its ongoing partnership with non-profit, Athlete Ally, which focuses on ending homophobia and transphobia in sport.

Founder of Athlete Ally, Hudson Taylor, comments, “Together with Adidas our goal is to drive inclusivity in sport – supporting student athletes from the LGBTQI+ and their allies to push for fair access and safe participation in sport. Through our partnership, we’ve created more affirming athletic spaces to celebrate the community across sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.”

Alice Aedy, Andrew Burgess, Jade Roche and Luke Jaque-Rodney. Source: Supplied
New Puma project gives young changemakers a seat at the sustainability table

20 Apr 2023

In 2022, Adidas expanded its partnership with Athlete Ally to facilitate the Title IX Athlete Leadership Summit and workshops at eight Adidas-partnered NCAA college campuses driving education and policy reform to spur equity on campus and in sport.

“We as a brand believe in the power of collaboration to create a more equal world of sport. We will continue to work with partners such as Athlete Ally, listen to our LGBTQIA+ athletes and support our communities to create more possibilities - by creating safe and inclusive spaces to express their authentic selves while playing sport,” says Ashley Czarnowksi, senior director of Adidas Global Purpose.

The Adidas x Rich Mnisi collection is available from 15 May at Adidas stores and on adidas.co.za.

NextOptions
Read more: fashion design, Adidas, fashion retail, Rich Mnisi, LGBTQIA+, Pride Month

Related

Modern African design on display at London Craft Week
Modern African design on display at London Craft Week10 May 2023
Zara boosts omnichannel experience at newly refurbished Sandton flagship
Zara boosts omnichannel experience at newly refurbished Sandton flagship9 May 2023
Puma inks exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 1
Puma inks exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 18 May 2023
Luxury womenswear designer wins 2023 Mr Price New Talent Search
Luxury womenswear designer wins 2023 Mr Price New Talent Search21 Apr 2023
Shoprite's clothing brand: Is Uniq unique?
Shoprite's clothing brand: Is Uniq unique?18 Apr 2023
Ackermans brings international kidswear brands to SA market
Ackermans brings international kidswear brands to SA market17 Apr 2023
Edgars owner Retailability acquires kids clothing brand Keedo
Edgars owner Retailability acquires kids clothing brand Keedo13 Apr 2023
SA's most-admired creative elevated to TBWA\ chief creative officer role for global client, adidas
TBWASA's most-admired creative elevated to TBWA\ chief creative officer role for global client, adidas12 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz