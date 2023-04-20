New Puma project gives young changemakers a seat at the sustainability table

Sportswear company Puma has launched its Voices of a Re:Generation initiative, which looks to evolve how the brand navigates its sustainability journey by including the perspectives of young sustainability advocates.

Alice Aedy, Andrew Burgess, Jade Roche and Luke Jaque-Rodney. Source: Supplied

The project kicks off with Puma collaborating and giving a ‘seat at the table’ to four young environmentalist ‘voices’ from across Europe and the US over a year-long period.

The four Voices of a Re:Generation will work with Puma to translate sustainability in a way that makes sense to and engages with the next generation, in addition to feeding into how the brand can drive greater sustainability practices in line with its 10 for 25 targets. Work will take on a candid consultancy format, with the voices sharing their perspectives and insights and identifying areas where the brand can improve.

Making up Puma’s Voices of a Re:Generation will be:

Alice Aedy – UK-based visual storyteller, documentarian and cofounder of Earthrise Studio, an impact-driven media company focused on human stories from climate frontlines.

Andrew Burgess – US-based upcycler determined to change the way people consume clothing and fashion through his own creations.

Luke Jaque-Rodney – Germany-based sustainable and healthy living vlogger who explores better ways to live sustainably.

Jade Roche – France-based visual artist and creative consultant working with brands to improve how they communicate.

Puma said the project represents a continuation of the work the company started in September 2022 with its ‘Conference of the People, powered by Puma’ event in London.

The conference, which discussed solutions for some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges with a special focus on GenZ, highlighted the need for brands to improve transparency and conduct greater communication regarding sustainability.

Making sustainability progress more accessible

According to the company, the new initiative builds upon its commitment to ensuring Puma’s sustainability initiatives are digestible for everyone, particularly for the next generation, after research conducted by Puma found that 71% of young people felt their voices weren’t being heard when it comes to the environment and would like to see brands making more commitments (49%), communicating their goals better (40%) and being more transparent (34%).

Throughout 2023, Puma’s Voices of a Re:Generation will meet with Anne-Laure Descours, Puma’s chief sourcing officer, and Puma’s sustainability team to collaborate and present their honest views. Working together, the partnership will explore actionable ways that feedback can be implemented within Puma’s business and sustainability strategy, whilst also using the voices’ platforms to communicate Puma’s efforts transparently to the world.

Speaking on the new initiative Anne-Laure Descours, chief sourcing officer at Puma, says: “We’ve always documented our progress in sustainable practices. However, our participation in Conference of the People has shed light on the fact that the information we share isn’t always easily understood by the next generation. We recognise the need for change, and we're committed to making sustainability more accessible and transparent to everyone. Voices of a Re:Generation is our first step in improving this.”

Alice Aedy comments: “Sustainability is highly unglamorous, technical but urgent work with impacts for both people and planet. It’s undeniably a hugely complex topic. It’s deeper than just materials or emissions; it’s about the people and processes that strive behind the scenes to realise a brand’s efforts to be more sustainable and it’s also about how the brand, like Puma, is communicating that with authenticity.”

Jade Roche adds: “It’s great to see a global brand like Puma holding itself more accountable for their sustainability and being willing and open to having these tough conversations when it comes to how they’re doing and how they're planning. It’s also time that we, in general, started discussing what sustainability really means; what does it take for a brand to achieve greater sustainability on all aspects of it while being transparent, and what does it look like for the next generation?”