Effie Awards South Africa 2022 judges announced

Highly regarded across the broader industry, the judges will be tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work®. Members of the jury as announced have extensive experience in the marketing, communications and advertising sector, consisting of industry leaders and trail blazers drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing.

“We are absolutely thrilled at the calibre of judges for this year’s Effie Awards. As a collective they represent a truly diverse and representative selection of the entire sector, consisting of top-level, experienced professionals on both client and agency side. The individuals entrusted with awarding cases represent a variety of advertising and marketing disciplines, key to an effective and equitable process,” says Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

Round one of judging to select the shortlist has been completed with the second round scheduled to take place on 24 August. During the second round, all shortlisted campaigns which have proven to be effective and having achieved marketing objectives will be evaluated by a second group of judges. Round two of judging will identify those campaigns that will be recognised as having achieved finalist status and those deserving of being awarded a highly respected Effie Award.

The Effie Awards' top honour, the Grand Effie, will be judged by a third jury. The Grand Effie judging panel consists of C-suite representatives, tasked with awarding the most effective campaign of the year. Grand Effie winners are drawn from cases adjudicated in round two as Effie Gold winners.

“Varied panels adjudicating cases across the first two rounds and Grand Effie ensures that winning cases would have been subjected to extensive rigour throughout the adjudication process. The jury is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the industry’s ability to deliver against business objectives and highlight the benefit to business objectives and bottom line our sector is able to deliver,” concludes Okaba.

The full panel of Effie Awards 2022 judges is as follows:

JUDGE DESIGNATION AGENCY / COMPANY NAME Amy Harper Senior digital strategist Wunderman Thompson Angie Hattingh Strategic planning director Superunion Arisha Saroop Managing director The Media Shop Atiyya Karodia Strategy director VMLY&R Avik Sarkar Marketing director Kellogg's SA Babalwa Nyembezi Intergrated Strategy director Wunderman-Thompson Beyers van der Merwe Chief executive: Marketing PEP Bongani Chinkanda Managing director The Brave Group Brandon Govender Integrated executive creative director Joe Public United Durban Brenda Khumalo Founder and managing director Lobengula Advertising Brendan Hoffmann Executive creative director Joe Public CPT Bridget Harpur Head of Marketing Volkswagen SA Brunella Boamard Lead: Brand Integration/Execution Absa Bruno Cosentino CMO Africa AB InBev Buli Ndlovu Executive head of Marketing: Retail and Business Banking Nedbank Candice Goodman Managing director Mobitainment Carl Ungerer Head of Digital Mediology Carol Anne Gallarelli Group managing director OFyt Daniel Steyn Head of Strategy MullenLowe Danny de Nobrega Managing partner Kilmer & Cruise Danny Greeff Digital media owner RebelRebel Dashni Vilakazi Managing director The Media Shop Deborah Whitlock Head of Intergrated Strategy Joe Public Derek Coles Managing director McCann1886 Dono White Strategic Planning director VMLY&R Einstein Mwaita Creative director Wetpaint Advertising Elizabeth Mokwena Marketing director Unilever Ethel Ramos Managing director Avatar PR Gabi Bernstein Strategy director Gabi Bernstein Consulting Grace Cooper Senior strategist VMLY&R Ille Potgieter Managing director M&C Saatchi Abel Isla Prentis Intelligence lead Park Advertising (Tirisano) Ivan Moroke CEO Kantar Jabulani Sigege Executive creative director Machine Jaco Lintvelt Industry manager Google Jason Harrison Co-founder and Group managing director M&C Saatchi Abel Johanna McDowell Founder and CEO IAS Agency Selection Justine Drake Executive content director John Brown Media Kagiso Mothapo Senior strategist Brave Group Katinka Pretorius Managing director Sunshinegun Katlego Moutlana Chief strategy officer Promise Group Kevin Ndinguri Managing director UM Africa Koo Govender CEO Dentsu SA Leigh Tayler Integrated strategy director Joe Public Lesego Kotane Managing director King James Lesego Moagi Marketing Group executive The Building Company Louise Johnston Managing director Grey Advertising Africa Lynne Krawchuk VP PR, Media Relations and Digital APO Group Makosha Maja-Rasethaba Partner: head of Strategy M&C Saatchi Abel Marc Ashwell Head of Integrated Marketing RMB (Rand Merchant Bank) Maxine Selmer-Olsen Strategic planner Grey Advertising Africa/WPP Team Liquid Megan Mitchell PR and Influence director Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt) Mia Roets Experience design director Joe Public Michael Pearce Managing partner Mediology Mogorosi Mashilo Founder and director TrendER Mosala Phillips Chief Marketing officer Old Mutual Natalie Botha Creative and Media director Kantar Nkululeko Vilakazi Creative director Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Parusha Partab Group Strategy director Wunderman Thompson Quanita Salie General manager MetaMedia Raphael Janan Kuppasamy Art director Joe Public Robert Grace Co-founder and head of Strategy M&C Saatchi Rosemary Baronetti Strategy director King James Sadika Fakir Integrated Media and Digital director Tiger Brands Samantha Condon Client partner Demographica Sapho Dlangamandla CEO Kanaka Sarvesh Seetaram Director: Corporate and Group Marketing Strategy Tiger Brands Shehan Samarasinha Director/chief Strategy officer Triad Shelley Atkinson Executive creative director Murmur SJ Naude Executive creative director Murmur Talent Rupapa Digital planner MetaMedia Thabang Skwambane Group CEO Nahana Communications Group Thabiso Lawrence Senior strategic planner Wunderman Thompson Theo Spencer Managing partner Africa Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Thulani Sibeko Chief Brand and Marketing officer Standard Bank Group Tshiamo Tladi Head of Strategy: Retail and Shopper King James Group Wendy Bedforth Brand director AB InBev Wendy Bergsteedt Group head of Marketing Coronation Fund Managers Xavier Olivier Founder and managing director Dark Matter Yasmin Kathoria Brand Growth director Kantar Consulting Zayd Abrahams CMO/financial consultant FNB Zizwe Vundla Marketing and Innovation director Diageo South Africa Zumi Njongwe Consumer Communication and Marketing director Nestle ESAR





Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with sponsors Nedbank, Sanlam, SAB, RMB, Gib, Aon, Investec and Metropolitan.

