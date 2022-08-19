Industries

    Effie Awards South Africa 2022 judges announced

    19 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie South Africa are pleased to announce that the jury for the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa has been confirmed. The most effective marketing communications campaigns for the 2022 programme will be announced at the gala awards ceremony to be held in Johannesburg on 27 October 2022.
    Effie Awards South Africa 2022 judges announced

    Highly regarded across the broader industry, the judges will be tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work®. Members of the jury as announced have extensive experience in the marketing, communications and advertising sector, consisting of industry leaders and trail blazers drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing.

    “We are absolutely thrilled at the calibre of judges for this year’s Effie Awards. As a collective they represent a truly diverse and representative selection of the entire sector, consisting of top-level, experienced professionals on both client and agency side. The individuals entrusted with awarding cases represent a variety of advertising and marketing disciplines, key to an effective and equitable process,” says Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

    Round one of judging to select the shortlist has been completed with the second round scheduled to take place on 24 August. During the second round, all shortlisted campaigns which have proven to be effective and having achieved marketing objectives will be evaluated by a second group of judges. Round two of judging will identify those campaigns that will be recognised as having achieved finalist status and those deserving of being awarded a highly respected Effie Award.

    The Effie Awards' top honour, the Grand Effie, will be judged by a third jury. The Grand Effie judging panel consists of C-suite representatives, tasked with awarding the most effective campaign of the year. Grand Effie winners are drawn from cases adjudicated in round two as Effie Gold winners.

    “Varied panels adjudicating cases across the first two rounds and Grand Effie ensures that winning cases would have been subjected to extensive rigour throughout the adjudication process. The jury is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the industry’s ability to deliver against business objectives and highlight the benefit to business objectives and bottom line our sector is able to deliver,” concludes Okaba.

    The full panel of Effie Awards 2022 judges is as follows:

    JUDGEDESIGNATIONAGENCY / COMPANY NAME
    Amy HarperSenior digital strategist Wunderman Thompson
    Angie HattinghStrategic planning directorSuperunion
    Arisha Saroop Managing directorThe Media Shop
    Atiyya KarodiaStrategy director VMLY&R
    Avik SarkarMarketing director Kellogg's SA
    Babalwa NyembeziIntergrated Strategy director Wunderman-Thompson
    Beyers van der MerweChief executive: MarketingPEP
    Bongani ChinkandaManaging director The Brave Group
    Brandon GovenderIntegrated executive creative director Joe Public United Durban
    Brenda KhumaloFounder and managing directorLobengula Advertising
    Brendan Hoffmann Executive creative director Joe Public CPT
    Bridget HarpurHead of Marketing Volkswagen SA
    Brunella BoamardLead: Brand Integration/Execution Absa
    Bruno CosentinoCMO AfricaAB InBev
    Buli Ndlovu Executive head of Marketing: Retail and Business Banking Nedbank
    Candice GoodmanManaging director Mobitainment
    Carl UngererHead of Digital Mediology
    Carol Anne Gallarelli Group managing directorOFyt
    Daniel Steyn Head of Strategy MullenLowe
    Danny de NobregaManaging partnerKilmer & Cruise
    Danny Greeff Digital media ownerRebelRebel
    Dashni Vilakazi Managing director The Media Shop
    Deborah WhitlockHead of Intergrated Strategy Joe Public
    Derek Coles Managing director McCann1886
    Dono WhiteStrategic Planning director VMLY&R
    Einstein Mwaita Creative director Wetpaint Advertising
    Elizabeth Mokwena Marketing director Unilever
    Ethel RamosManaging director Avatar PR
    Gabi BernsteinStrategy director Gabi Bernstein Consulting
    Grace CooperSenior strategist VMLY&R
    Ille PotgieterManaging directorM&C Saatchi Abel
    Isla Prentis Intelligence lead Park Advertising (Tirisano)
    Ivan MorokeCEO Kantar
    Jabulani SigegeExecutive creative director Machine
    Jaco LintveltIndustry manager Google
    Jason HarrisonCo-founder and Group managing director M&C Saatchi Abel
    Johanna McDowellFounder and CEOIAS Agency Selection
    Justine Drake Executive content directorJohn Brown Media
    Kagiso MothapoSenior strategist Brave Group
    Katinka Pretorius Managing director Sunshinegun
    Katlego Moutlana Chief strategy officerPromise Group
    Kevin Ndinguri Managing director UM Africa
    Koo GovenderCEODentsu SA
    Leigh TaylerIntegrated strategy directorJoe Public
    Lesego KotaneManaging director King James
    Lesego MoagiMarketing Group executiveThe Building Company
    Louise JohnstonManaging director Grey Advertising Africa
    Lynne KrawchukVP PR, Media Relations and Digital APO Group
    Makosha Maja-RasethabaPartner: head of Strategy M&C Saatchi Abel
    Marc AshwellHead of Integrated Marketing RMB (Rand Merchant Bank)
    Maxine Selmer-Olsen Strategic planner Grey Advertising Africa/WPP Team Liquid
    Megan Mitchell PR and Influence director Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt)
    Mia RoetsExperience design directorJoe Public
    Michael PearceManaging partnerMediology
    Mogorosi Mashilo Founder and director TrendER
    Mosala Phillips Chief Marketing officer Old Mutual
    Natalie BothaCreative and Media directorKantar
    Nkululeko VilakaziCreative director Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
    Parusha PartabGroup Strategy director Wunderman Thompson
    Quanita Salie General manager MetaMedia
    Raphael Janan KuppasamyArt director Joe Public
    Robert GraceCo-founder and head of Strategy M&C Saatchi
    Rosemary BaronettiStrategy director King James
    Sadika FakirIntegrated Media and Digital director Tiger Brands
    Samantha Condon Client partnerDemographica
    Sapho DlangamandlaCEOKanaka
    Sarvesh SeetaramDirector: Corporate and Group Marketing Strategy Tiger Brands
    Shehan Samarasinha Director/chief Strategy officer Triad
    Shelley AtkinsonExecutive creative director Murmur
    SJ NaudeExecutive creative director Murmur
    Talent RupapaDigital planner MetaMedia
    Thabang Skwambane Group CEO Nahana Communications Group
    Thabiso LawrenceSenior strategic plannerWunderman Thompson
    Theo SpencerManaging partner AfricaOliver Marketing (Ustudio)
    Thulani SibekoChief Brand and Marketing officer Standard Bank Group
    Tshiamo TladiHead of Strategy: Retail and Shopper King James Group
    Wendy BedforthBrand directorAB InBev
    Wendy BergsteedtGroup head of Marketing Coronation Fund Managers
    Xavier OlivierFounder and managing director Dark Matter
    Yasmin KathoriaBrand Growth director Kantar Consulting
    Zayd AbrahamsCMO/financial consultantFNB
    Zizwe VundlaMarketing and Innovation director Diageo South Africa
    Zumi NjongweConsumer Communication and Marketing director Nestle ESAR



    Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with sponsors Nedbank, Sanlam, SAB, RMB, Gib, Aon, Investec and Metropolitan.

    For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    NextOptions
    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    Read more: Angie Hattingh, Mathe Okaba, Arisha Saroop, Effie Awards South Africa

