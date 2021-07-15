A glimmer of hope at day 1 of the Top Empowerment Conference 2021

Mike Brown, chief executive of Nedbank was quoted saying, "Remote conferences are certainly better than no conferences." The virtual Top Empowerment Conference has kicked off at a pivotal time in South Africa's history. As parts of our country have been affected by the unrest, renowned South African attorney and politician, Mathews Phosa, has pleaded with members of our country to vow to never let this happen again on our soil and on our watch. He has passionately called for us to band together to form a united front rather than being divided.