CRM, CX, UX Opinion South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3

Covid-19

RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
RHM POS-8

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-9
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-10

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-11
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-12

Subscribe to industry newsletters

To build resilient customer relationships post-pandemic, invest in experience

15 Jul 2021
By: Robin Fisher
In a post-pandemic world, every company must pivot to a digital-first customer engagement model to survive. As customer priorities and behaviours continue to evolve, so too will business' relevance and capability to serve them.
Source: www.pexels.com

Building resilient and loyal customer relationships, investing in the customer experience, and keeping customers engaged is key to long-term business growth and success. Businesses can do this through a commitment to continuous innovation to solve customers’ problems fast, ensuring seamless service from anywhere, and continually adapting to customers’ changing priorities.

Engagement will help to solve customers’ problems


Where the pandemic has created new challenges for consumers, particularly vulnerable individuals unable to leave their homes, it’s crucial that companies provide innovative solutions by way of new products and services. By listening to customers we can understand their problems and find ways to help. The capability to serve on and offline with speed, efficiency and convenience has also shown what it means to be resilient during the crisis.
Salesforce's Robin Fisher on delivering success from anywhere

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced companies to temporarily go virtual and employees to work remotely. However, several tech giants have announced permanent remote work options for all their employees...

By Johannes Masiteng 26 Apr 2021


The pace at which customers have adapted new technologies during the pandemic should give companies confidence to step up their digitisation plans. In doing so, companies will be much better positioned to empower customers to solve problems wherever they are - and prevent them from taking their business elsewhere.

Everyone wants consistent, seamless experiences


Business resilience isn’t just about serving existing customers; during the pandemic we’ve also seen new businesses being set up. If all customers have one thing in common, it’s their need for convenient and consistent service.

From banking to transport, having reliable technology is fundamental to ensuring agility, for instance, to handle a surge in volumes of loan requests or travel booking queries, enable self-service. At the heart of resilient customer experiences is trust: every business needs to find ways to help customers run their organisation securely from anywhere and keep their data safe.

Organisations have no option but to innovate


During the pandemic we’ve seen how the best companies have built strong resilient customer relationships by handling rapidly rising demand. In retail, for example, technology has played a huge part in giving priority to the shipping of essential products such as hand sanitisers, office products, and children’s books.
#BizTrends2021: What will customers expect from you in 2021?

Now that 2020 is behind us, we can draw on some insights to guide businesses on what we are likely to see in 2021...

By Robin Fisher 6 Jan 2021


As the demand for digital services and more flexible consumer experiences continues to grow, companies have no option but to innovate if they hope to build resilient customer relationships. The successful businesses of the future recognise that adaptability should not end with the pandemic. Those which do not use this moment to respond to customers’ changing priorities will be left behind.
Robin Fisher's articles

About Robin Fisher

Area Vice President, Salesforce - Emerging Markets
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: customer relationships, Customer experience, Robin Fisher

Related

Your customers don't want to talk to a human, help them help themselves9 Jul 2021
Hyper-personalisation in retail. Are we there yet?9 Jul 2021
Social media as a critical customer service tool8 Jul 2021
Top tips for e-commerce business success6 Jul 2021
How Covid-19 accelerated retailer investment in tech6 Jul 2021
#IABInsightSeries: Purpose-driven marketing2 Jul 2021
Crunch time for retailers to harness the power of location intelligence18 Jun 2021
B2B e-commerce is changing sales. Here's why it matters7 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz