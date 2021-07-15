Countdown to this year's Assegai Awards - 45 days left to enter

The Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) says its Assegai Awards entry season and there are 45 days to go before entries close.

The Assegai Direct and Integrated Marketing Awards showcase the industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year and have been hosted annually by the DMASA for the past 23 years.There are more than enough reasons for local marketers to enter the country’s premier integrated marketing awards before the 31 August 2021 entry deadline and here are some of them:With Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others, local marketers have the best chance of scooping that reception area accolade.Because the Assegais prioritise ROI (Return on Investment) over the artistry of advertising, for instance, they highlight those local marketers that deliver the best ROI in a way that pleases both the consumer and brand. These awards ask for more than mere creativity.The fact that these annual accolades have been a fixture of the direct and integrated marketing industry calendar for an astounding 23 years, mean they offer an unparalleled networking opportunity - something that’s become even more valuable in these times.There’s no need to bother with the rest. The DMASA has been hosting the Assegais since way back when - 1998 to be exact. With an established pedigree stretching back a quarter century, the IDM industry really has the best reason to focus solely on its Assegai entries.The DMASA is keenly-aware of the need to keep things socially-distant safe as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Should we receive the go-ahead to stage a physical Awards event this year, there will be literally litres of sanitiser on hand, wonderfully spaced-out tables and common areas, and helpful hosts to keep the fun safe.