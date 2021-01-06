Marketing & Media Trends

Trends | First edition 2020 | Second edition 2020 | Newsletter 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

Sponsors

Finance & Insurance
ICT

In association with






Marketing & Media trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

#BizTrends2021: What will customers expect from you in 2021?

6 Jan 2021
By: Robin Fisher
Few could have predicted the global pandemic, nationwide lockdown and economic contractions while planning budgets at the start of 2020. Now that 2020 is behind us, we can draw on some insights to guide businesses on what we are likely to see in 2021.
Robin Fisher, Area Vice President, Salesforce - Emerging Markets

From research Salesforce has conducted globally and locally in 2020, I believe South African consumers are going to expect the following three things from companies in 2021:

1. Your company has invested in servicing customers digitally


“Be online or your business will die” has been the refrain since the late 1990s, but is an absolute necessity these days. And “being online” doesn’t just refer to a static website - it has to deliver value for your customers, and solve their problems.

Salesforce’s fourth State of Service research report, released in December 2020, found that 87% of South African service professionals have seen an increase in customers using digital channels, 86% of South African service decision-makers say they are accelerating digital initiatives, while 78% say they have invested in new technology.

Consumers and business buyers estimate that six out of 10 of their interactions with companies will occur online in 2021, up from 42% in 2019.

2. Your sales teams work differently, sales ops are now strategic, and field service remains active and available


The fourth edition of Salesforce’s State of Sales report, released in October 2020, shows that South African sales professionals are adapting quickly and decisively, to serve as trusted advisors to customers in their time of need. Ninety-four percent of sales reps in South Africa say they’ve had to adopt new ways of selling, while 66% expect their role to be permanently changed as a result of current economic trends.

The role of operations during this transition is vital, with 89% of sales reps in South Africa agreeing that sales ops are becoming increasingly strategic. Businesses require cutting edge operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making in order to accurately align with customers’ needs while also endorsing brand reputation. Companies need to take advantage of existing skillsets within sales ops teams, while upskilling employees to not only support sales strategy but also help define it.

Consumer research conducted in June 2020 showed that 70% of consumers still preferred in-person appointments where on-site support was a must, such as appliance repairs or internet installs, with the remainder opting for digital alternatives. Accordingly, 80% of South African service decision-makers say field service remains a key part of their overall strategy.

3. Your company mines customer data, but also treats it with care


The Salesforce State of the Connected Customer report, released in October 2020, found that in South Africa, 84% of customers say that Covid-19 has elevated their expectation of digital capabilities. The use of artificial intelligence has skyrocketed, account-based marketing has rapidly become a cornerstone in B2B, and emerging technologies, like 5G, augmented reality and virtual reality, are expected to have a major impact in the next decade, the State of Marketing report, released in May 2020, found.

These trends were also reflected in the South African responses gathered by Salesforce. In South Africa, marketers are expecting to go from using four data sources in 2019 to six projected data sources in 2021 and 91% are already using AI to personalise customer experiences. Other use cases include driving next-best actions in real-time and improving customer segmentation.

Marketers are increasingly tracking metrics like customer satisfaction, digital engagement, and lifetime customer value to gain a holistic picture of what’s working and what isn’t across the customer journey, the report shows. B2B marketers have a particularly strong role in business growth through account-based marketing (ABM). In South Africa, 60% of marketers track customer lifetime value (LTV) to measure success.

Customers aren’t ignorant about these moves. As digital engagement grows, customers expect companies to use their personal information, but they are also calling for enhanced transparency and stewardship. Companies need to automate the management of sensitive personal data - including addresses or birthdays - in compliance with data protection regulations.

With the right suite of data management and archive tools, any admin can now create rules that manage how their organisation retains, deletes, anonymises and transfers customer data – including policies that govern how long personal data is kept, or if it’s to be compiled and transferred back to the customer at their request.

Companies that survived 2020 will stand a good chance of weathering 2021 if they keep these three key learnings in mind as they plan their customer approaches.
Robin Fisher's articles

About Robin Fisher

Area Vice President, Salesforce - Emerging Markets
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: marketing trends, customer engagement, B2B marketing, sales trends, #biztrends, Robin Fisher, #BizTrends2021

Related

#BizTrends2021: Looking ahead at the smartphone market9 minutes ago
#BizTrends2021: The impact of the media evolution on PR and communication9 minutes ago
#BizTrends2021: 'Wealth tax' unlikely to be government policy in near future as pressure on tax base mounts16 minutes ago
#BizTrends2021: Race and culture will be at the forefront of the corporate agenda18 minutes ago
#BizTrends2021: The 'blessings' of Covid continue into 202124 minutes ago
#BizTrends2021: 10 e-learning trends that enhance workforce performance25 minutes ago
#BizTrends2021: Key industry group trends in post-pandemic Africa28 minutes ago
#BizTrends2021: The people management landscape for 202135 minutes ago
Let's do Biz