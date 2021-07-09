A fruitful partnership between Cell C, Topco Media, and The Top Empowerment Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that it has chosen to partner with Cell C for the sixth annual Top Empowerment Conference, taking place on 14 and 15 July 2021. Cell C is a proudly South African customer-first mobile operator that has embarked on an ambitious programme to accelerate its digital transformation to fulfil its vision of being a market-leading, customer centric digital lifestyle company. The aim is to promote digital inclusion by delivering world-class products and services to empower and connect people so they can enjoy the benefits of a modern connected world.

The 2021 Top Empowerment Conference is all about bringing together a trusted network of top companies, entrepreneurs, and leaders that are embracing technology, transformation, and innovation in Africa. The virtual event will be an invaluable opportunity for companies to seek out support and tailored solutions, allowing company members to engage in important conversations and solve critical challenges.There is set to be plenty of excellent panel discussions, including a panel hosted by Cell C: "Achieving positive ongoing economic development through socio-economic development programmes and youth empowerment strategies."Juliet Mhango, chief human capital, development and transformation officer at Cell C, says: “We live in the digital era and there is no turning back, the only way is forward. Achieving socio-economic development has to include digital inclusion, it can no longer be seen as a luxury, it is a necessity to compete in the global arena. Economic inclusion demands having the means to learn, work, do business and engage with others in environments enabled and/or driven by technology.”“At Cell C, we have a number of interventions aimed at empowering youth with digital skills, providing digital access to various marginalised communities, as well as commercial solutions that provide affordable and reliable connection to the internet to our customers. This opens up to people a world of opportunities outside of their own. Therefore, when we say, our communities and customers can change their world, it is not a far stretch, it is definitely possible.”It is due to this belief that Cell C is spearheading digital empowerment focused initiatives and programmes such as the Cell C Innovation Challenge, donating the necessary equipment to schools and healthcare facilities in the country and introducing innovative products such as the Home Connecta Flexi.Simo Mkhize, chief commercial officer at Cell C, says: “We are addressing transformation from both a social responsibility perspective with our community programmes and a commercial one with the introduction of products such as the Home Connecta Flexi, we are living our ethos of bridging the digital divide and offering our customers solutions they need instead of creating products we hope they will want, affording them value in the current tough economic climate.“We are in a country and continent whose economies are in desperate need of empowerment strategies that will nurture the potential of our youth, and we believe providing a borderless world through connectivity is vital to economic inclusion,” said Mhango.Topco Media warmly welcomes Cell C on board!