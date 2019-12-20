Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Huawei KDay - The Festive Collab

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
The stage was set for a truly Cape Town Christmas.

On 18 December, Craig Lucas and YoungstaCpt came together for a Festive Collab — showing us exactly what a Cape Town Christmas should sound like with a special holiday performance ahead of #HuaweiKDay, taking place at Meerendal Wine Estate on 7 March 2020.

The two #HuaweiKDay artists put a fresh spin on a Christmas classic, performing their Cape Town rendition of Judy Garland's Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and, can we just say... it filled the studio audience with the Christmas spirit.

Fill your Christmas stocking with the perfect with the best gift in the Cape, tickets to #HuaweiKDay, available at www.computicket.coza.



Primedia Broadcasting's press office

Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, Carl Wastie, Craig Lucas, Huawei KDay, YoungstaCPT

Related

Must end soon! But not too soon! The catch in time-limited sales tactics

By Daniel Zizzo

Huawei KDay - The Festive Collab

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting

Create better content in 2020

Issued by Dentsu Aegis Network

What is the ideal marketing channel mix for your e-commerce store?

By Raymond Smit

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2019. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.