Huawei KDay - The Festive Collab

The stage was set for a truly Cape Town Christmas.
On 18 December, Craig Lucas and YoungstaCpt came together for a Festive Collab — showing us exactly what a Cape Town Christmas should sound like with a special holiday performance ahead of #HuaweiKDay, taking place at Meerendal Wine Estate on 7 March 2020.
The two #HuaweiKDay artists put a fresh spin on a Christmas classic, performing their Cape Town rendition of Judy Garland's Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and, can we just say... it filled the studio audience with the Christmas spirit.
Fill your Christmas stocking with the perfect with the best gift in the Cape, tickets to #HuaweiKDay, available at www.computicket.coza.
