Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Human Rights Month

22 Mar 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
Inside this edition:

The month of March celebrates Human Rights and it was our privilege to interview our front cover icon, servant-leader, Government Pensions Administration Agency CEO, Kedibone Madiehe, whose focus on improving performance is done with the knowledge that working in the public sector is about service: “It’s important to be humble. That’s number one. Be a servant-leader and let’s all be accountable. As a government component, we’re also responsible for directly and indirectly achieving the goals in the National Development Plan 2030. We are also responsible for the achievement of the medium-term strategic framework and its priorities. We must never forget that we are contributing towards the greater goals of the National Development Plan, which is to eradicate the triple challenge of unemployment, inequality and poverty,” - Kedibone Madiehe.

In this bumper edition of Public Sector Leaders, we unpack the budget speech and take a very interesting look at the percentage of women heads of State in Africa and the rest of the world.

Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates Human Rights Month

  • Our regular features include the calendar of upcoming events and this month we celebrate as our Trailblazer Dr Imitaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers Foundation, the largest disaster response non-governmental organisation of African origin on the continent
  • In keeping with the theme of Human Rights, the Women in Leadership spotlight falls on Professor Thuli Madonsela who currently holds the Law Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University
  • In our Legal Matters section we take a look at Human Rights in the workplace.
  • The Regional Focus this month zooms in on Limpopo – the province at the heart of the government’s hydrogen-first plan
  • In Other News we bring you an update on TB in South Africa focusing on high burden areas and strategic plans.

Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

We hope you enjoy the read.

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

