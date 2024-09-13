Caryn Dolley’s much anticipated new release Man Alone is now available for preorder

For the first time and in full, sordid detail, Man Alone tells the riveting story not told.

“Caryn Dolley’s Man Alone reads like a who's who at the interface of politics, the underworld, and the shadow of South Africa’s ugly past.

The book is principally based on the account of ANC underground operative turned intelligence officer, whose efforts to confront gangsterism and related organised crime turned him from hunter of criminals into the hunted.”

Professor Thuli Madonsela

A story of Mandela’s top cop, steeped in apartheid-era sabotage across local and global criminal investigations spanning decades. Add in nefarious individuals, from an informant once close to Colombia’s Pablo Escobar, to several suspected Cape Town crime kingpins, the stakes only get higher.

This is the scandal that has lacerated the South African Police Service and implicated some of the country’s top cops and politicians.

Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how apartheid-era policing structures lay the foundations for cop-gangster collusion and how these have endured into democracy.

With exclusive access to retired policeman André Lincoln’s life, Dolley exposes the dirty ploys that have swung South Africa’s trajectory; how street-level killings could be flashpoints of deep state proxy wars; and raises suspicions about who in Nelson Mandela’s realm backstabbed whom.

“This is why I’ve written this book - because now is the time to try and change how it’s often only in retrospect that we truly realise we are pawns in a ‘game’ that devious proxies are playing to benefit their greedy masters.

Through detailing and contextualising Lincoln’s riveting career, I expose just how manipulators have consistently sabotaged South Africa. State sabotage affects us all.

If we understand how it manifests, we can prevent it in the future.” – Caryn Dolley

