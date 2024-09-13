Marketing & Media Publishing
    Caryn Dolley’s much anticipated new release Man Alone is now available for preorder

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    13 Sep 2024
    Daily Maverick and Maverick451 are proud to announce that pre-orders are now open for the upcoming publication of Man Alone: Mandela’s Top Cop – Exposing South Africa’s Ceaseless Sabotage by award-winning journalist and author Caryn Dolley.
    Caryn Dolley&#x2019;s much anticipated new release Man Alone is now available for preorder

    For the first time and in full, sordid detail, Man Alone tells the riveting story not told.

    “Caryn Dolley’s Man Alone reads like a who's who at the interface of politics, the underworld, and the shadow of South Africa’s ugly past.
    The book is principally based on the account of ANC underground operative turned intelligence officer, whose efforts to confront gangsterism and related organised crime turned him from hunter of criminals into the hunted.”
    Professor Thuli Madonsela

    A story of Mandela’s top cop, steeped in apartheid-era sabotage across local and global criminal investigations spanning decades. Add in nefarious individuals, from an informant once close to Colombia’s Pablo Escobar, to several suspected Cape Town crime kingpins, the stakes only get higher.

    This is the scandal that has lacerated the South African Police Service and implicated some of the country’s top cops and politicians.

    Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how apartheid-era policing structures lay the foundations for cop-gangster collusion and how these have endured into democracy.

    With exclusive access to retired policeman André Lincoln’s life, Dolley exposes the dirty ploys that have swung South Africa’s trajectory; how street-level killings could be flashpoints of deep state proxy wars; and raises suspicions about who in Nelson Mandela’s realm backstabbed whom.

    “This is why I’ve written this book - because now is the time to try and change how it’s often only in retrospect that we truly realise we are pawns in a ‘game’ that devious proxies are playing to benefit their greedy masters.

    Through detailing and contextualising Lincoln’s riveting career, I expose just how manipulators have consistently sabotaged South Africa. State sabotage affects us all.

    If we understand how it manifests, we can prevent it in the future.” – Caryn Dolley

    Man Alone is now available for pre-order from the Daily Maverick Shop for R310 with Maverick Insider members qualifying for an additional 10% discount and free delivery in South Africa. Support journalism that protects democracy. Join the Maverick Insider Community here.

    The title is due to hit the shelves in early October. All pre-ordered copies are signed by Caryn Dolley. Pre-order here.

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
