Bluegrass successfully transforms Kenya Airways website

Bluegrass carried out the design and implementation of the Kenya Airways website. Using Optimizely DXP platform, they transformed the website into a marketing leading platform in Africa, providing for new features and a personalised customer experience.

Client

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, stands as a leading African airline serving 42 global destinations, including 35 in Africa. Operating a diverse fleet featuring Boeing and Embraer aircraft, the airline offers a comprehensive product lineup, including KQ Cargo, KQ Holidays, KQ Pride Centre (an IATA-accredited aviation school), Fahari Aviation (an aviation technology unit), and the Kenya Airways Medical Centre. Kenya Airways takes pride in its role as a vital link between Africa and the world through its hub at Terminal 1A in the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

The challenge

Kenya Airways aimed to elevate its digital presence by creating a cutting-edge platform to enhance user experience and design for both commercial and corporate websites. The previous website faced challenges such as an unintuitive booking system, underutilisation of geo-location technology, and a lack of an interactive map displaying all destinations. Additionally, the check-in system needed refinement for a seamless user journey.

Bluegrass solution

Bluegrass addressed Kenya Airways' needs by implementing Optimizely CMS, a robust enterprise digital experience platform (DXP) renowned for its advanced functionality. This included geo-location services, content intelligence, user personalisation, A/B testing, and search indexing. Bluegrass conducted thorough research, encompassing fact-finding workshops, third-party integrations, and analysis of historical customer support and analytical data.

The design process involved user interviews, workshops, and usability testing to identify and address customer pain points. Interactive wireframes and prototypes were created and refined based on user feedback. Bluegrass engineered integrations with third-party providers to ensure seamless functionality on the frontend.

Results

The revamped website now boasts fast loading times, mobile-friendly responsiveness, location intelligence, and improved intuitiveness. Key improvements include a remarkable 100% increase in load speeds and higher conversion rates. The website offers an enhanced booking journey with multiple entry points and proactive confirmation options. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and future plans include updating site functionality and integrating the airline's new Asante Rewards loyalty programme.

If you're seeking to enhance your website for improved SEO, customer experience, and increased conversions, we stand ready to be your strategic partner. Contact us for more information.