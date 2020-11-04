Make possible the best-of-the-best in business-to-business when you associate your brand with Biz Content Features.
Read below for the Content Features best suited to your brand.
#BestofBiz
A comprehensive overview of the Biz year, acknowledging Bizcommunity’s most read
content of the year in each of our 19 sectors:
- 20 Most-read stories
- 20 Most-read contributors
- 20 Most-read articles from Press Office Newsroom
- Most-read new business wins
- Most-read new appointments
Choose to sponsor one or more of 19 industries: Retail
, Agriculture
, Automotive
, Construction
, CSI & Sustainability
, Education
, Energy & Mining
, Entrepreneurship
, Finance
, Healthcare
, HR & Recruitment
, ICT
, Legal
, Lifestyle
, Logistics & Transport
, Property
, Tourism
and Marketing & Media Africa
.
#EvolutionofWork
For the second consecutive year, Bizcommunity HR Editor Shan Radcliffe curates the #EvolutionofWork Content Feature
, aimed at cross-industry knowledge-sharing for employers, HR specialists and job seekers.
No one can deny that every aspect of work life has changed. An opportunity for your brand to underwrite a comprehensive perspective on the post-pandemic workplace, what managing people, conflict, cohesion, teams, training and legalities looks like across 19 sectors. Visit https://www.bizcommunity.com/EvolutionofWork
.
#BizTrends2021 - Towards New North and New Narratives
Regarded as the definitive pan-African B2B industry trend report, BizTrends2021 - Towards New North
, will deliver the annual first-to-market trends for the new decade. Launching 4 January 2021, featuring 100s of South Africa and Africa’s leading business trend forecasters and analysts.
Diarise Thursday, 28 January 2021The BizTrends2021 Event - Towards New North and New Narratives
will be held in proud partnership with Flux Trends
and in association with leading industry organisations IAB SA
, ACA
and MASA
.Call us to chat your strat
and to find out more about forthcoming Biz Content Feature Sponsorships and highlights.