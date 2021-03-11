How LG's innovations are changing the way we live, work and play

For decades the electronics industry has brought joy, wonder and convenience to our lives. From humble solutions that make life easier to tech-packed gadgets, home appliances and electronics like TVs, fridges, washing machines, smartphones and so many more that are considered essentials nowadays, all designed to change the way we live and play.

Now that these appliances and electronics have become standard in our lives, companies are pushed to innovate faster and smarter and to out-think their competitors at every turn. This competition results in huge benefits for consumers who then get to experience the innovations that the latest tech brings to their lives.Two examples of these innovations are LG’s ThinQ AI platform and its inverter tech. As a leader in advanced technology, the company prides itself on being first-to-market, particularly when you consider their continuous improvement and application of smart and AI technology.LG ThinQ technology revolutionised the way consumers are able to experience life and interact with smart home appliances. What makes this technology so different is how ThinQ helps users leverage voice control and sensor data to enable a seamless user experience. It learns, recommends and enhances your experience by picking up on your language patterns, images and space. From there AI has the ability to customise and enhance features based on data collected over time resulting in TVs that know what you want to watch and fridges that can order your food.Another notable technology LG uses is its inverter technology that helps users reduce energy usage by up to 50% while offering better performance on home appliances like fridges, washing machines, dishwashers and microwaves. The result? Food that lasts longer, shorter and more efficient washing cycles, and more precise cooking and defrosting at your fingertips.At the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) hosted in January, LG made yet another announcement that will benefit consumers: the introduction of webOS 6.0 for its 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell, and UHD smart TVs.This will give viewers a more enjoyable and intuitive content discovery experience, especially when paired with LG’s Magic Remote. The upgraded LG ThinQ AI in webOS 6.0 supports new voice commands for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making TV management and searching across streaming services, internet and broadcast channels easier than ever before.Now just imagine this type of technology on a boundary-breaking TV.The LG OLED, for example, has been praised for its superior image quality with self-emissive pixel technology, backlight-fee structure, and independent pixel-dimming control. It offers AI-enhanced picture and sound, deeper blacks, a wide viewing angle and faster response times, which is essential if you’re planning to use it as both a home cinema and gaming TV. So, what do you get when you throw the magic remote into the mix? A more immersive, intuitive and intelligent experience you’ll need to see to believe.LG also announced at CES that they would be enhancing and upgrading their monitor specifications. The newest Ultra monitors come with premium display technology and a host of productivity-enhancing features that exceed all work and entertainment requirements - ideal for gamers, digital artists and professionals.Some of LG’s innovative services and products have yet to hit SA shores, but based on what’s on the horizon, they’re certain to change the way we live and work. The robot revolution at your service is LG’s CLOi family of robots that are intended to be used in places like restaurants, hospitals and office buildings to assistant humans. They can deliver goods, transport medicine from one hospital floor to another and navigate tables at restaurants with ease.But don’t take our word for it that LG are frontrunners in tech and innovation. The company has nabbed many acclaimed awards. At the CES alone, LG was recognised for taking home the most awards ever recorded, earning more than 190 honours across the home appliance, home entertainment, IT and mobile categories. Likewise, the company was recognised at the 72nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for its consumer OLED TV. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards also praised their innovation and contribution to television as a whole. What this tells us is that LG is a company that uses innovation to not only make life easier, convenient and more entertaining but also to make ‘life good’.