PR on the Go announces growth hacking experts panel for entrepreneurs

PR on the Go, the fastest growing resource platform for DIY PR and growth hacking, announces the PR on the Go Experts Panel.

Meet the PR and growth hacking experts. 5 September, 2023. Online. Free.

Entrepreneurship is booming. Indie makers, creators, and freelancers are setting out to pursue their own businesses in the midst of the advancement of artificial intelligence that comes at the speed of light.

The media landscape is more accessible than ever to promote your business. Yet there are more entrepreneurs than ever.

In the panel, the PR experts will discuss the current status of entrepreneurship and the media landscape. The experts announce: “For every entrepreneur to successfully pursue their niche, the greatest opportunity lies in community building.”

Trending examples of pursuing PR

A new wave of entrepreneurs represents the much-needed next generation of diversity and transparency. The trending techniques to build a following often come in this way: through YouTube Live, build-in-public through Twitter, or LinkedIn thought leadership.

Yet, we can't be everywhere, and we don’t have to be. Many roads lead to success – but which one to choose?

“The medium is the message, so the media you choose to position yourself in says something about you as an entrepreneur,” the experts announce and provide an insight of what's working right now and will be worth investing your time and efforts in.

Questions & Answers. Ask the experts about your specific PR challenge

What are the media strategies that meet the current needs of the audience and are likely to resonate with them? Should you focus on writing guest articles for special interest magazines? Should you spend your time building a YouTube channel? Should you invest in Twitter verification and engage in tweets?

The experts will provide advice based on your needs. In a Q&A session, you can talk about your business and goals. The experts will have the answers to where you're likely to find your audience and how to reach them.

Eleven PR consultants, growth hackers and marketing experts are waiting for you at this free online panel.

We highly recommend that you add this event to your calendar. See the full event announcement and list of speakers here: https://pronthego.com/pages/expert-panel.html

About PR on the Go

PR on the Go set out to provide PR intelligence to entrepreneurs worldwide. The mission is to empower anyone to build a successful global or local business by providing free PR tips and growth hacks through the online platform.

The platform is backed by a global network of vetted PR and growth experts who provide actionable and snackable PR advice and help entrepreneurs and creators land free publicity. The tagline is 'The Entrepreneur's Source For Global Prime PR Hacks' and stands for the goal of building an excellent platform for anyone looking to start or scale a business.



