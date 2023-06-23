Industries

#Cannes2023: Grand Prix for Saudi Arabia and Ogilvy SA shortlisted in Titanium Lions

23 Jun 2023
On the penultimate evening of the Cannes Lions, Wunderman ThomSaudi Arabia has won a Grand Prix and SA's Ogilvy has been shortlisted for the Titanium Lions.
Source: © Ad Age Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager, from Ogilvy, Cape Town SA is shortlisted in the Titanium Lions
Source: © Ad Age www.AdAge.com Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager, from Ogilvy, Cape Town SA is shortlisted in the Titanium Lions

Wunderman Thompson took home the Grand Prix for its client's Hunger Station, for the The Subconscious order campaign for Experience: Creative Commerce in the Targeting, Insights and Personalisation category.

SA's Ogivly is the only agency from Africa and the Middle East region to be shortlisted in the Titanium Lions, the awards that celebrate game-changing creativity.

The agency's Bread of the Nation campaign for AB InBev SA's Castle Lager was shortlisted.

The Titanium winners will be revealed this evening as well as the Film category and other special Lion Awards.

Experience: Brand experience and activation Guerrilla Marketing & StuntsBronze Lion The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
Experience: Creative commerce Targeting, insights and personalisationGrand Prix The Subconscious order, Hunger Station, Hunger Station Delivery App, Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Experience: Creative Commerce Social behaviour &cultural insight Silver Self-check out, K-Lynn, Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE
Experience: Creative commerce Social behaviour & cultural insight Bronze LionTime to read, Kinokuniya Bookstore, Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE
Strategy: Creative StrategyCorporate purpose & Social responsibilityBronze Lion The Elections Edition, Annahar Newspaper, Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE
Strategy: Creative StrategyExperience and Relationship ModelsSilver LionSelf-check out, K-Lynn, Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE
Titanium ShortlistShortlist Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager, Ogilvy, Cape Town SA

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

NextOptions
Read more: Grand Prix, Cannes Lions, Ogilvy SA, Castle Lager, AB InBev, creative awards, #Cannes2023, Cannes Lions 2023



