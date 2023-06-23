Cannes2023: Grand Prix for Saudi Arabia and Ogilvy SA shortlisted in Titanium Lions

On the penultimate evening of the Cannes Lions, Wunderman ThomSaudi Arabia has won a Grand Prix and SA's Ogilvy has been shortlisted for the Titanium Lions.

Source: © Ad Age www.AdAge.com Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager, from Ogilvy, Cape Town SA is shortlisted in the Titanium Lions

Wunderman Thompson took home the Grand Prix for its client's Hunger Station, for the The Subconscious order campaign for Experience: Creative Commerce in the Targeting, Insights and Personalisation category.

SA's Ogivly is the only agency from Africa and the Middle East region to be shortlisted in the Titanium Lions, the awards that celebrate game-changing creativity.

The agency's Bread of the Nation campaign for AB InBev SA's Castle Lager was shortlisted.

The Titanium winners will be revealed this evening as well as the Film category and other special Lion Awards.

Experience: Brand experience and activation Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts Bronze Lion The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Experience: Creative commerce Targeting, insights and personalisation Grand Prix The Subconscious order, Hunger Station, Hunger Station Delivery App, Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Experience: Creative Commerce Social behaviour &cultural insight Silver Self-check out, K-Lynn, Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE Experience: Creative commerce Social behaviour & cultural insight Bronze Lion Time to read, Kinokuniya Bookstore, Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE Strategy: Creative Strategy Corporate purpose & Social responsibility Bronze Lion The Elections Edition, Annahar Newspaper, Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE Strategy: Creative Strategy Experience and Relationship Models Silver Lion Self-check out, K-Lynn, Leo Burnett, Dubai UAE Titanium Shortlist Shortlist Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager, Ogilvy, Cape Town SA

