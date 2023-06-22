Industries

#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions

22 Jun 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Following the awarding of the Engagement Lions ((Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social & influence) SA , Kenya and Dubai have each been awarded a Silver Lion.
FP7 McCann won a Silver and a Bronze for its Wall Street Balls for client Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness as well as a Bronze Lion for the campaign Frequencies of Peace for client Baby Shop.

ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya won Silver for Stain not shame for Zeva Fashion, Promise with The Media Shop won Silver for Plan (A) for AfriSam Cement.

Engagement; Creative Data Social media & insight Silver Lion Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness, FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAE
Engagement: Lions Direct Healthcare Bronze Lion Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness, FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAE
Engagement: Lions: Media Use of audio platforms Bronze Lion Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA, Dubai UAE
Engagement: Media Use of print Silver Lion Plan (A) AfriSam, Blackstudio, AfriSam, Cement, Promise, Johannesburg SA & The Media Shop, Johannesburg
Engagement: Media Use of events & stunts Bronze Lion The Currency of Corruption, Transparency International Lebanon - No Corruption (TI-LB) Anti-corruption NGO Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon / Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Engagement PR Social Behaviour)Silver Lion Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya
Engagement: PR Cultural insight Bronze Lion Superstar Ravi, Adidas, Adidas Originals, Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai UAE

Summary of Lions for Africa and Middle East region

As we enter the fourth day of Cannes, so far the continent and Africa have amassed one Grand Prix, two Gold, seven Silver and 14 Bronze Lions.

The Grand Prix was won by Dubai's Impact BBDO for Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition for Annahar Newspaper. Leo Burnett Lebanon boasts a Gold Lion for Dirty Laundry, for the Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality as well as a Bronze for The Currency of Corruption for Transparency International Lebanon, - No Corruption (TI-LB) together with Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

SA's Ogilvy won a Gold Lion for Bread of the Nation for client AB InBev SA, Castle Lager. The agency has also won a Silver and a Bronze Lion for The Blind Spot, for client Volkswagen SA.

On the continent, South Africa's Promise won a Silver and a Bronze Lion, with FCB Africa winning a Silver and Grid Worldwide a Bronze Lion. Nigeria's agency X3M Ideas, won the county's first Lion, a Bronze.

The Middle East's FP7 McCann has accumulated two Silver and six Bronze, followed by And Us with a Silver and two Bronze.

Source: © Gerety Awards
#Cannes2023: Slow and steady as SA and the Middle East agencies bring home more Lions

By 1 day ago

As Cannes enters its fourth day, only the Experience category, Strategy category, Classic: Film category winners as well as Tituatium winners and Lions for Good are still to be revealed.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Related

Source: AD Age Marcel Marcondes, global CMO of ABInBev, and Cannes’creative marketer for the second year running at Cannes 2023
#Cannes2023: Diary of Creative Circle. Ann Nurock: "The greatest show on Earth"12 hours ago
Source: © Matthias Ziegler African Bank has strategically partnered with media company, Arena Holdings, and marketing agency, Yellowwood, on the Sunday Times GenNext survey
#YouthMonth: Why the youth is an important segment1 day ago
#Cannes2023: Slow and steady as SA and the Middle East agencies bring home more Lions1 day ago
Image by Fran Luckin. Kevin Hart, Entertainment Person of the Year talks about Hartbeat, his entertainment and content creation company
#Cannes2023: The diary of Creative Circle: Fran Luckin: "Talent goes where the fun is"1 day ago
Dentsu Creative Nigeria shortlisted at Cannes Lions 2023
DentsuDentsu Creative Nigeria shortlisted at Cannes Lions 20232 days ago
Source: @ Clio Awards A GRand Prix has been awarded to Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, for Annahar Newspaper, by Impact BBDO, Dubai AE
#Cannes2023: UAE Impact BBDO takes Grand Prix, Ogilvy SA wins Gold; Nigeria awarded first Lion2 days ago
Image supplied. Key findings of the whitepaper, Making a Promise to the Customer: How to give campaigns a competitive edge was presented at Cannes Lions
#Cannes2023: 4 brand and commercial advantages Promise to the Customer delivers2 days ago
Cannes 2023 has released a number of shortlists
#Cannes2023: Africa and the Middle East agencies in Cannes shortlists3 days ago

News

