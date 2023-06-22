Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions

Following the awarding of the Engagement Lions ((Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR and Social & influence) SA , Kenya and Dubai have each been awarded a Silver Lion.

FP7 McCann won a Silver and a Bronze for its Wall Street Balls for client Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness as well as a Bronze Lion for the campaign Frequencies of Peace for client Baby Shop.

ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya won Silver for Stain not shame for Zeva Fashion, Promise with The Media Shop won Silver for Plan (A) for AfriSam Cement.

Engagement; Creative Data Social media & insight Silver Lion Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness, FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAE Engagement: Lions Direct Healthcare Bronze Lion Wall Street Balls, Testicular Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Awareness, FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai UAE Engagement: Lions: Media Use of audio platforms Bronze Lion Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE Initivate MENA, Dubai UAE Engagement: Media Use of print Silver Lion Plan (A) AfriSam, Blackstudio, AfriSam, Cement, Promise, Johannesburg SA & The Media Shop, Johannesburg Engagement: Media Use of events & stunts Bronze Lion The Currency of Corruption, Transparency International Lebanon - No Corruption (TI-LB) Anti-corruption NGO Leo Burnett, Beirut, Lebanon / Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Engagement PR Social Behaviour) Silver Lion Stain not shame, Zeva Fashion, ScanAd, Nairobi Kenya and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Nairobi, Kenya Engagement: PR Cultural insight Bronze Lion Superstar Ravi, Adidas, Adidas Originals, Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai UAE

Summary of Lions for Africa and Middle East region

As we enter the fourth day of Cannes, so far the continent and Africa have amassed one Grand Prix, two Gold, seven Silver and 14 Bronze Lions.

The Grand Prix was won by Dubai's Impact BBDO for Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition for Annahar Newspaper. Leo Burnett Lebanon boasts a Gold Lion for Dirty Laundry, for the Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality as well as a Bronze for The Currency of Corruption for Transparency International Lebanon, - No Corruption (TI-LB) together with Leo Burnett, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

SA's Ogilvy won a Gold Lion for Bread of the Nation for client AB InBev SA, Castle Lager. The agency has also won a Silver and a Bronze Lion for The Blind Spot, for client Volkswagen SA.

On the continent, South Africa's Promise won a Silver and a Bronze Lion, with FCB Africa winning a Silver and Grid Worldwide a Bronze Lion. Nigeria's agency X3M Ideas, won the county's first Lion, a Bronze.

The Middle East's FP7 McCann has accumulated two Silver and six Bronze, followed by And Us with a Silver and two Bronze.

As Cannes enters its fourth day, only the Experience category, Strategy category, Classic: Film category winners as well as Tituatium winners and Lions for Good are still to be revealed.



