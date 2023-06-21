Industries

#Cannes2023: Slow and steady as SA and the Middle East agencies bring home more Lions

21 Jun 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Slow and steady as South Africa and the Middle East agencies bring home more Lions, with Leo Burnett, Lebanon, together with / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision awarded a Gold Lion for Dirty Laundry for the Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO.
Source: © Gerety Awards
Source: © Gerety Awards Gerety Awards

With two more Silver Lions awarded and five Bronze Lions in the Craft and the Entertainment categories, SA agencies FCB Africa, Grid Worldwide and Ogilvy SA and Middle East agencies ‿ And Us and FP7 McCann (each receiving two Lions) all received Lions in the Craft and Entertainment categories.

Winners

Craft: Design Rebrand / Refresh of an existing brandSilver Lion Dyicta Digital Youth ICT Academy rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand, FCB Africa, Johannesburg SA
Craft: Design Special Editions & bespoke itemsBronze Lion One Star Cookbook, delivered quality guaranteed, ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
Craft: Design UX, UI & Journey designBronze Lion The Undeniable Street View, United 24, Nova Ukraine, Voice of Children, Boctok SO, The Undeniable Street view, ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
Craft: Design Sustainable packaging Bronze Lion Bee & Bee Inverroche, Inverroche Classic, Grid Worldwide, Johannesburg SA
Craft: Industry Outdoor Silver Lion The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service, Ogilvy Cape Town, SA
Craft: Industry Packaging designBronze Lion Ketch-up & Down, Heinz, Heinz Ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
Entertainment Fiction Film: Up to 5 minutesGold Lion Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO, Leo Burnett, Beirut Lebanon, / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision, Beirut
Entertainment: Music Use of Original CompositionBronze Lion Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
Source: @ Clio Awards A GRand Prix has been awarded to Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, for Annahar Newspaper, by Impact BBDO, Dubai AE
#Cannes2023: UAE Impact BBDO takes Grand Prix, Ogilvy SA wins Gold; Nigeria awarded first Lion

By 1 day ago

Danette Breitenbach
