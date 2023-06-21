Most Read
#Cannes2023: Slow and steady as SA and the Middle East agencies bring home more Lions
Slow and steady as South Africa and the Middle East agencies bring home more Lions, with Leo Burnett, Lebanon, together with / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision awarded a Gold Lion for Dirty Laundry for the Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO.
Source: © Gerety Awards Gerety Awards
With two more Silver Lions awarded and five Bronze Lions in the Craft and the Entertainment categories, SA agencies FCB Africa, Grid Worldwide and Ogilvy SA and Middle East agencies ‿ And Us and FP7 McCann (each receiving two Lions) all received Lions in the Craft and Entertainment categories.
Winners
|Craft: Design
|Rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand
|Silver Lion
|Dyicta Digital Youth ICT Academy rebrand / Refresh of an existing brand, FCB Africa, Johannesburg SA
|Craft: Design
|Special Editions & bespoke items
|Bronze Lion
|One Star Cookbook, delivered quality guaranteed, ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
|Craft: Design
|UX, UI & Journey design
|Bronze Lion
|The Undeniable Street View, United 24, Nova Ukraine, Voice of Children, Boctok SO, The Undeniable Street view, ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
|Craft: Design
|Sustainable packaging
|Bronze Lion
|Bee & Bee Inverroche, Inverroche Classic, Grid Worldwide, Johannesburg SA
|Craft: Industry
|Outdoor
|Silver Lion
|The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service, Ogilvy Cape Town, SA
|Craft: Industry
|Packaging design
|Bronze Lion
|Ketch-up & Down, Heinz, Heinz Ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|Entertainment
|Fiction Film: Up to 5 minutes
|Gold Lion
|Dirty Laundry, Abaad Resource Center for Gender Equality, Abaad Gender Equality NGO, Leo Burnett, Beirut Lebanon, / Remie AKL Production Beirut / MTV - Studiovision, Beirut
|Entertainment: Music
|Use of Original Composition
|Bronze Lion
|Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
About Danette BreitenbachDanette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
