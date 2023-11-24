Industries

    Smart sustainable packaging solutions demonstrated

    Issued by Mpact
    24 Nov 2023
    24 Nov 2023
    Ten of Mpact’s sustainable packaging designs claimed 14 accolades at the 2023 IPSA Gold Pack Awards in various categories.

    Mpact’s latest innovative lightweight Integrated Moulded Handle (IMH™) polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle scooped a gold medal and attained top accolade as a joint winner of the coveted Gold Pack Trophy. Other gold medal winners include the PET spice Crush Grinder and the Zimflex Succulent Carton. Both PET containers fully support South Africa’s PET recycling stream while the Zimflex Succulent Carton was recognised for its lightweight construction and airflow provision. Zimflex also clinched the Afristar Gold award as well as the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa Gold award.

    Silver medals were awarded to the Alva Heater carton packaging, featuring corrugated inserts in lieu of previously used polystyrene and the Detpak Paper Lid, suitable for hot and cold beverage take-away cups. Reducing single-use plastic footprint, the Detpak Paper Lid also claimed the Fibre Circle Gold award. Meanwhile, the ZZ2 Al Monde almond packaging secured the bronze, recognised for its efficiency in loading and transportation, alongside the versatile and fully recyclable in-mould labelled (IML) Octagon Tub.

    Fruit cartons, 33 Degrees South and Giraffe Vrugte Boerdery both attained finalist awards, together with the Single-layer PET Wine Bottle.

    “Mpact closely collaborates with partners and customers to develop packaging products that adhere to the principles of the circular economy, all while upholding superior quality standards. We take great pride in the accolades earned by our products, demonstrating the high level of innovation and advancement infused into our product development process to minimise our environmental impact,” said Mpact communications manager, Penny Ntuli.

    She added that all these products were developed to support the circular economy and the extended producer responsibility. In the case of the IMH™ bottle, the PET handle is injection moulded during the preform production process and requires no separation prior to recycling, while the versatile IML Octagon range is made from fully recyclable polypropylene. The crush grinder is manufactured from 100% PET plastic and is fully recyclable without having to separate different polymer types and the Single Layer Wine Bottle is produced from 100% PET plastic which is 100% recyclable. The innovative ZZ2 Al Monde Carton range were designed as a unit, rather than individually, giving the client the option of transporting mixed pallets to markets and allows a combination of products to be packed on a single pallet. Designed with airflow in mind for cross border transportation, the Zimflex Succulent Carton is an agric-style carton which is able to withstand atmospheric and direct moisture. The Detpak Paper Lid is produced from polylaminated board, which eliminates consumer’s single-use plastic footprint. And, the Alva Heater Package which was formally a lithographic printed outer carton with polystyrene inserts, had been converted to a flexographic print with recycled corrugated inserts.

    “Our dedicated teams have invested significant time in research and innovation to design and create products that are aesthetically appealing while reducing environmental impact,” said Ntuli.

    The IPSA Gold Pack Awards programme promotes excellence in packaging and is designed to showcase the very best of the packaging industry.

