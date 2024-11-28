Mpact packaging triumph at 2024 IPSA Gold Pack Awards

Mpact Group achieved remarkable success at the 2024 Institute of Packaging South Africa (IPSA) Gold Pack Awards, winning six prestigious awards and securing three finalist positions.

Leading the accolades was the innovative packaging for Polarium lithium-ion batteries, co-developed by product owner Nefab Sweden and Mpact Corrugated Epping. This solution earned three top awards:

The Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (PAMSA) Gold Award

The Gold Pack Gold Medal

The Afristar Gold Medal

This cutting-edge packaging safeguards Polarium lithium-ion batteries throughout the post production value chain. It features corrugated die-cut parts that securely hold the batteries in place while allowing stackable configurations for up to four batteries per pallet. Made from durable corrugated materials, the design ensures both strength and protection during transit.

Mpact Plastics’ in-mould labelled polypropylene (IML) containers, developed for Vida is Life hair care products also received a Gold Pack Gold Medal. Manufactured by Mpact Plastics Pinetown, these containers are water-resistant, scratch-proof, and provide a sleek, modern aesthetic.

The unpigmented jar and lid design enhances the recyclability of the materials, eliminating the need to separate the label from the container. This sustainable approach optimises recycling processes and increases the value of the recyclate for secondary applications.

A Gold Pack Silver Medal was awarded to the Zlox cardboard component, which provides an interlocking corrugated carton solution, designed and manufactured by Mpact Corrugated. This component improves packaging stability by offering bi-directional interlocking, enhancing durability and resistance to external forces, making it ideal for fruit exports.

The Afristar Silver Medal went to the industrial syrup concentrate bottle, which transitioned from virgin PET to 100% locally sourced recycled PET. Manufactured by Mpact Plastics Wadeville, this innovation highlights a commitment to circular economy principles. This product was also named a Gold Pack Award Finalist.

Mpact Group also secured two additional Gold Pack finalist spots:

Tiger Brands’ Black Cat peanut butter packaging, which transitioned from glass to lightweight, durable plastic, developed by Plastics Wadeville and the Sta-Sof-Fro bottle range which includes 30% recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

These achievements reflect Mpact Group's unwavering commitment to designing and producing sustainable, innovative packaging solutions that meet both industry needs and environmental standards.



