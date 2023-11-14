Newsmaker: Former TikTok senior leader Scott Thwaites launches EDC squared

With newly launched EDC squared, Thwaites aims to use his vast experience from TikTok and Twitter to introduce a refreshing perspective on Everyday Creators and Everyday Content by unlocking the true impact of short-form video.
Our decision to launch EDC squared in South Africa stems from our desire to make a positive social impact. Recognising the abundance of creative and diverse talent in the country, we are motivated to create opportunities for individuals all whilst providing brands a solution that solves for the modern day marketing challenges.
Short-form video thrives on a content-centric approach rather than a social/influence-centric one. This means brands need a constant supply of content, they need diversity of content and they need content that is authentic. Brands ultimately need a content first approach to engage with consumers in the way they want to be engaged with in this era. That is what EDC squared is addressing.
Existing tools and ways of working have been designed and developed based on the social era, there are tools and ways of working that were solving for what was needed to win in that era.
At EDC squared we are revolutionising the approach, we’ve developed a solution and way of working specifically designed for this modern landscape. An approach developed in the short form video era, for the short form video era.
We recently published a PepsiCo, NikNaks OwnYouNak campaign case study, you can find the case study for that below. This shows the impact and effectiveness of unlocking Everyday Content from Everyday Creators.
Joining TikTok in its infancy and playing an integral role in its growth over nearly four years was an extraordinary journey. From a small office in Dubai with just five people and minimal revenue, I had the privilege of contributing, and witnessing the transformation of an entire industry, the transformation from the social era to the short-form video era.
Launching and building a business brings new challenges every day in regards to the actual business side of the house. I do feel though we don’t talk enough about the mental well being of such a journey.
That's the part I find most challenging, it's an emotional rollercoaster so that has to be managed. I try to overcome this by keeping the highs low, and the lows high to maintain as flat an emotional line as possible.
In an industry and era where data is becoming more and more of a challenge, brands cannot target users in the same way they once did.
I believe with this we will see content being used as targeting, content being used as audience segmentation and content for delivering personalisation precision. Brands will need to shift to a content first approach versus an audience first approach.
During my time at Twitter and Tiktok, although I was part of big global organisations, my timing and remit within those organisations meant I was very much focused on launching and scaling new markets, essentially new businesses.
The main lesson I learned through that and continue to learn today with EDC squared is to be laser focused. It’s incredibly easy to be blown slightly off course or to spread yourself too thin as there is so much that could be done. It's critical to stay focused on the core problem you are solving and the value you are providing.
I’d encourage them to be unapologetically themselves. Across multiple walks of life I often see people trying to replicate others. When it comes to short-form video content, owning your uniqueness and content diversification is what holds the key to breakthrough. Yes look at others and what others are doing for inspiration, but own it and be you.