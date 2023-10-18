NikNaks calls Mzansi's youth to make their mark with #OwnYourNak competition

NikNaks is saying howzit, heita, aweh, hola, and shap fede to i-youth yase Kasi to encourage them to share their creativity in the second edition of its #OwnYourNak competition.

Image supplied

This year, the creative platform celebrates the unique and distinct spirit of Mzansi’s aspiring visual artists, musicians, designers, and hustlers who make things happen by connecting them to the iconic local creatives that inspire them and offering them the chance to win one of three scholarships to pursue their creative passions.

NikNaks is collaborating with celebrated entertainer Uncle Vinny and renowned Kasi creatives Dee Koala, Khanyisa Unfiltered, and Colour Me Sim, who will each share their unique stories over a four-episode digital docu-series to inspire the youth. From Hillbrow, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu to Phoenix, these Creatives have turned their passions into successful careers, and want to share their know-how with young aspiring talent.

Tongase Dhlakama, marketing lead for NikNaks, says owning their originality is what flavours Mzansi youths' passions and talents and makes them a one-of-a-kind original. "From how they speak, walk and dress to how they hustle, innovate, and create art in all forms and expressions, our Kasi youth have a distinct spirit that adds a unique flair to everything they do and makes them original. So, we're fuelling their passion and abilities by helping them hone their skills and talents and connecting them to professional Kasi creatives to help them kick-start their careers.”

How to own your originality

Mzansi youth can own their originality by sharing videos spotlighting their passions via WhatsApp and on NikNaks’ social pages (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook). The brand will choose three winners that it will individually be paired with a Kasi Creative based on their fields of interest:

Dee Koala: Music and entertainment



Khanyisa Unfiltered: Content creation



Colour Me Sim: Fashion and beauty

NikNaks will offer the winners ‘starter kits’ related to their fields to the value of R20,000 each. This will include resources needed to kickstart their passions. Additionally, the Kasi Creatives will provide valuable mentorship for the aspiring creatives to continue to pushi passion.

In line with the brand’s commitment to supporting South African youth, NikNaks will also offer each winner a scholarship to the total value of R100,000 to study at esteemed creative institutions in Mzansi.

Dhlakama concludes, “Our goal with the #OwnYourNak competition is to amplify the voices of our Kasi youth, ensuring they are seen, heard, and given the opportunity and platform to succeed. That’s why we encourage all hustlers from eKasi to step into the limelight and own their originality.”