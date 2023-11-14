Pressure Cooker Studios relieves the pressure

Music and audio studio, Pressure Cooker Studios launches premium Music Catalogue tailored to their clients' needs.

Audio and music studio, Pressure Cooker Studios has just launched a new product: Pressure Music Catalogue.

What is Pressure Music Catalogue? “It is a high quality catalogue of music perfectly curated for narrative and commercial projects, where each track can be edited and customised to suit the specific project where needed. It is the next best thing to commissioned original music composition,” says Brian Little, general manager.

Pressure Cooker Studios like to do things differently, and they have approached Pressure Music Catalogue differently too. With close to 1000 premium tracks composed by their own team, carefully curated and collated into one easy-to-use resource on DISCO, this selection of music will suit the diverse needs of the South African and International creative industry. The Pressure Music Catalogue is: Easy to Licence. Easy to Clear. Easy to Customise.

Creative executive officer James Matthes says: “We have seen the need for high quality music needing to be delivered on ‘high pressure’ jobs, those jobs with really short turn-arounds or where there are budget constraints that don’t allow for original composition. We want to offer this solution to our clients first and help to continue to deliver great music solutions no matter the budget or deadline. Pressure Music Catalogue embodies the culmination of our creative journey at Pressure Cooker Studios over the past 13 years. Unlike traditional music libraries that compose albums in isolation to keep up with trends, our catalogue comprises music born from real briefs for real projects with real creatives involved at every stage of the creative process. The music in here evokes an emotional quality that will elevate any project it is paired with. It’s not a music library. It’s a music catalogue.”

Clients can get in touch with Pressure Cooker Studios directly to brief them on a music search and quote, or browse the catalogue on DISCO, register an account, and make their own playlists and collections. The rates are available on the Pressure Cooker Studios website and have been simplified for ease of use.

“We have sought feedback from a host of our clients and designed a licensing and pricing structure that addresses some of the key issues that they were experiencing when licensing music from other platforms. We have simplified the pricing, mediums and territories to make it simpler to navigate the rates and more cost effective at scale.” Pressure Cooker Studio general manager, Brian Little.

Showmax’s new series Boetie Boer made use of Pressure Music Catalogue in combination with original music. Commercials boasting Pressure Music Catalogue tracks include the likes of Alpian Tennis and Pongracz. Now that the Music Catalogue is available to the public this list will no doubt grow.

Learn more about Pressure Music Catalogue and view examples of commercial work using Pressure tracks here.

Founded 13 years ago in a basement in Woodstock with a focus on creating world-class work, and now with a team of 19 passionate creatives in state-of-the art studios in the heart of Cape Town, Pressure Cooker Studios continues to push the boundaries of the industries.

“We take pride in the quality of each and every track in our catalogue, and so that distinction is an important one to make. We are not a royalty free library where you are likely to hear the track you have licensed on a number of other media, even competing brands campaigns. We want to ensure that we are delivering a quality product and a quality experience for each client who selects a track for their project, ensuring we are truly elevating their art.” Brian Little, general manager.

Pressure Cooker Studios Composer and Music Catalogue Conductor Cobus Schutte answered the question ‘Why DISCO?’ for those who want to know:

“Disco.ac is a platform that has become the industry standard for efficiently managing extensive music catalogues. It serves as a powerful tool for music professionals, record labels, and musicians to organise their music assets, making them easily accessible to clients and enabling the creation of custom playlists.

One of the standout features of Disco.ac is its robust search functionality. Users can search for specific tracks, tags, albums, or artists, ensuring that they can swiftly locate the music they need in a matter of seconds.

Additionally, Disco.ac offers the capability to create custom playlists tailored to the needs of our clients, and present them in a professional and user-friendly manner.”

Contact details:

az.oc.soidutsrekoocerusserp@ofni

+27 (21) 419 4719

9th Floor, Thibault House,

2 St. Georges Mall,

Cape Town, South Africa