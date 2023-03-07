Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaSHAREit GroupHOT 102.7FMTradewayBrainbow Conscious CreativesHeineken South AfricaVicinity MediaeMediaMigrationDentsuGagasi FMEast Coast RadioMeltwaterTenacityPRBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Lets ramp up the value of digital marketing

7 Mar 2023
Rirhandzu ShingwenyanaBy: Rirhandzu Shingwenyana
When the global pandemic hit many companies decided to reduce marketing budgets. Most times when a company faces uncertainties or financial constraints, the first on the firing line of budget cuts is the marketing department.
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

One would assume the opposite is true. Unfortunately, it is not always the case. After full two years of battling the hard lockdown of Covid-19 pandemic, the world started opening up. But, the damage or the impact of the pandemic remains.

The road ahead

The beginning of the third quarter of 2022 saw the global economies slipping into a recession and further putting pressure on companies to hold back on marketing spending.

Source:
Scopen: Digital marketing in Brazil gets the chunk of the budget

17 Feb 2023

Even though, there are still clear signs that the road to recovery is still long. Some global markets are now showing good signs of returning to pre covid. In most developing and emerging markets, it seems as though there are still many more mountains to climb before actually witnessing any bounce back. These are high costs of food, fuel, load-shedding etc.

Next critical steps

Against this backdrop, companies and brands continue to be penny-pinching with budget allocations. Even though some of the budgets have been redirected from mass communication, marketing and advertising to a digital marketing approach only. As digital marketing has proved to be cost-efficient and, effective in delivering and reaching consumers. Thus, digital marketing has become the best bet for marketers and advertisers during this time of financial constraints. However, as the old adage says, “with power comes great responsibility”, It is now time to demonstrate the value of digital marketing through Return-on Advertising Spend (ROAS).

This year marketers and brand managers will have to show the value and ROAS for their digital marketing spend. In the past, some advertisers and marketers have gotten away with lackluster demonstrations of these elements to postulate measuring and evaluating digital marketing campaigns and KPIs. And this has created an impression that spending money on digital marketing is wasteful compared to other mediums. Understanding digital marketing campaign KPIs and measurement would be critical at this stage. Providing brand reports littered with sentiment without data matching each rand spent will not cut anymore.

Over the years, digital marketing has entrenched itself in the mainstream as an integral part of the integrated marketing and communication strategy approach.

Thus, it’s important to take companies and brands into confidence. By demonstrating the true value of digital marketing during these difficult economic times, where budgets for marketing and advertising seem to be going down year-on-year.

NextOptions
Rirhandzu Shingwenyana
Rirhandzu Shingwenyana's articles

About Rirhandzu Shingwenyana

Rirhandzu Shingwenyana is a marketing, advertising and communications professional with experience in account management, social media and digital marketing campaign management.
Read more: marketing, digital, ROI, pandemic, Rirhandzu Shingwenyana

Related

Source © Bowie15 A panel at the recent inaugural AWAfrica examined the need for Africans to claim their share of the global creative economy
Unpacking Africa's limited involvement in the multi-billion dollar global creative economy1 hour ago
Image supplied.
The Loeries: Behind 45 years of developing creative excellence22 hours ago
Image supplied. Flux Trends is searching for 10 inspiring young, solution-based innovators in South Africa
Flux Trends' 2023 Generation Z Immersion Experience launches3 days ago
Image supplied. The IAB SA Bookmark Awards’ jury chairs have been announced
The IAB SA Bookmark Awards' 2023 jury chairs announced3 Mar 2023
#Newsmaker: Zetu Damane takes up chief strategy officer role at McCann
#Newsmaker: Zetu Damane takes up chief strategy officer role at McCann2 Mar 2023
Image suppplied. Amy Rodgers, head of Warc Creative. “Does the strength of the relationship between client and agency correlate with effective work? We can answer with an emphatic ‘yes’&quot;
Research finds strong client-agency relationships lead to more effective work2 Mar 2023
Source: © Oleksandr Ppidvalnyi Google’s latest product reviews update has sparked an increase in the volatility in web traffic
Google's latest product reviews update sparks increased volatility in web traffic1 Mar 2023
Emma King. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Emma King, founder and managing director of The Friday Street Club1 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz