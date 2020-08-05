Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Digital Opinion South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Harness the power of AI technology to drive business success

5 Aug 2020
By: Michelle McGowan
Artificial intelligence (AI) is in the spotlight - and with good reason. South African businesses have been adopting this technology to gain a competitive advantage over their industry rivals while decreasing their operational costs and enhancing customer service.
Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash.

Although the uptake of AI technology has been gaining momentum, there are still concerns and barriers that need to be addressed if it is to be used successfully.

But first, what is artificial intelligence?


Put simply, AI technology uses algorithms that give devices and machines the ability to recognise patterns within data. This information is then used to make decisions, mimicking human analysis. AI can be used for a range of applications, including improving business operations by automatically identifying problems and automatically implementing solutions, thus reducing the need for manual, human involvement.

The road to AI in marketing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can bring great benefits to businesses across various industries. Already companies such as Google and Microsoft have invested significantly in this technology and are benefiting from it...

By Paula Sartini 20 Jun 2019


How can AI benefit businesses?


By leveraging AI technologies, businesses can boost their productivity by giving employees time to focus on more meaningful, strategic tasks. This is as a result of AI technology being used behind the scenes to streamline operations.

AI can be used to assist businesses in many areas, including fraud detection, improved data security, online store management or even by saving employees time with AI-enabled appliances.

While the benefits of AI technology are impressive, it is important to note that not all businesses are ready to build their own AI-enabled systems. The technology uses data to determine a course of action, which means that there needs to be a lot of high-quality data available to analyse and process. It is much easier for most businesses to use existing software or appliances that are already AI-enabled and apply them to their strategic needs.

#BizTrends2018: South African businesses should be investigating AI (now)

As more of our devices become synced and begin to communicate with each other, connectivity will soon take on an entirely new meaning...

By Colin Thornton 8 Jan 2018


AI technology is more than just a behind-the-scenes tool


While AI technology can assist with the more serious side of the business, there is also the ease of access aspect of things. “AI-enabled appliances provide a real opportunity for companies to increase employee satisfaction and productivity by making certain tasks easier for them,” says Grant Kruger, B2B Sales Manager, LG Electronics South Africa.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links

About Michelle McGowan

Michelle McGowan is the head of marketing at LG Electronics South Africa.
Comment

Read more: LG Electronics, artificial intelligence, business success, AI technology, AI

Related

Unleashing talent in the Age of With30 Jul 2020
AI can turbo-charge your business14 Jul 2020
Artificial intelligence should be used to augment human creativity - not replace it8 Jul 2020
How future architecture, technology could help achieve a more sustainable SA24 Jun 2020
Artifical intelligence: mining's new frontier10 Jun 2020
Dentsu Aegis NetworkWhat 5G will mean for marketing5 Jun 2020
Brokers, pandemics and AI3 Jun 2020
LG joins Hedera Governing Council29 May 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz