SABC appoints acting Group CEO

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board has appointed Nada Wotshela as acting group chief executive officer effective 1 July 2023 while the recruitment of a new GCEO is underway.

In a statement released by the SABC, it states: "The Board is confident of Wotshela’s abilities in steering the public broadcaster during this time. We implore on the SABC’s stakeholders, internally and externally, to support her during this period."

Wotshela, says the statement, is a seasoned broadcaster with more than 20 years of working experience at the SABC with 12 of these years in senior management and executive roles. She possesses both the technical knowledge and the leadership skills of public broadcasting and is currently serving as group executive for radio at the SABC.

Wotshela has both a BA Degree (Psychology and Sociology) and an MA Degree in Developmental Studies. She began her radio career with Ubuntu Community Radio in Port Elizabeth in 1996 as a presenter, a producer, and a newsreader. She moved to CKI FM in 1998 and transformed it from a community station to the youth radio station launched as Tru FM in November 2007. After a stint at Umhlobo Wenene FM, she was appointed as an SABC pProvincial general manager – first in the Western Cape and thereafter in the Eastern Cape.

She was appointed group executive: SABC Radio in December 2017.

Farewell

In a separate statement, the SABC bids farewell to its current CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, whose five-year tenure comes to an end on 30 June 2023, the first SABC Group Chief Executive Officer to complete his contract in over 15 years.

Appointed in July 2018, Mxakwe joined the SABC at a time when it was facing governance failures, corruption, gross mismanagement, and a crippling financial situation.

"Over the past five years, Mxakwe and the Management team worked closely with all employees and the Board to reverse the dire situation, setting the public broadcaster on a recovery path and rebuilt its credibility. Although the financial sustainability challenges still persist, the SABC stabilised under his leadership," says the statement.

"The SABC Board, on behalf of all the SABC’s internal stakeholders, would like to thank Mxakwe for his significant contribution to the SABC and South Africa and wishes him well in his future endeavours," it continues.