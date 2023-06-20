Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuMANGO-OMCInsight SurveyeatbigfishDelta Victor BravoNorth-West University (NWU)icandi CQHuman8Membrana MediaHoorah DigitalBroad MediaIMC ConferenceV5 DigitalOgilvy South AfricaBurnesseoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SABC appoints acting Group CEO

20 Jun 2023
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board has appointed Nada Wotshela as acting group chief executive officer effective 1 July 2023 while the recruitment of a new GCEO is underway.
Source: @ SABC The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board has appointed Nada Wotshela as acting group chief executive officer
Source: @ SABC SABCThe South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board has appointed Nada Wotshela as acting group chief executive officer

In a statement released by the SABC, it states: "The Board is confident of Wotshela’s abilities in steering the public broadcaster during this time. We implore on the SABC’s stakeholders, internally and externally, to support her during this period."

Wotshela, says the statement, is a seasoned broadcaster with more than 20 years of working experience at the SABC with 12 of these years in senior management and executive roles. She possesses both the technical knowledge and the leadership skills of public broadcasting and is currently serving as group executive for radio at the SABC.

Wotshela has both a BA Degree (Psychology and Sociology) and an MA Degree in Developmental Studies. She began her radio career with Ubuntu Community Radio in Port Elizabeth in 1996 as a presenter, a producer, and a newsreader. She moved to CKI FM in 1998 and transformed it from a community station to the youth radio station launched as Tru FM in November 2007. After a stint at Umhlobo Wenene FM, she was appointed as an SABC pProvincial general manager – first in the Western Cape and thereafter in the Eastern Cape.

She was appointed group executive: SABC Radio in December 2017.

Farewell

In a separate statement, the SABC bids farewell to its current CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, whose five-year tenure comes to an end on 30 June 2023, the first SABC Group Chief Executive Officer to complete his contract in over 15 years.

Appointed in July 2018, Mxakwe joined the SABC at a time when it was facing governance failures, corruption, gross mismanagement, and a crippling financial situation.

"Over the past five years, Mxakwe and the Management team worked closely with all employees and the Board to reverse the dire situation, setting the public broadcaster on a recovery path and rebuilt its credibility. Although the financial sustainability challenges still persist, the SABC stabilised under his leadership," says the statement.

"The SABC Board, on behalf of all the SABC’s internal stakeholders, would like to thank Mxakwe for his significant contribution to the SABC and South Africa and wishes him well in his future endeavours," it continues.

NextOptions
Read more: television, radio, public broadcaster, SABC, South African Broadcasting Corporation



Related

Source:
SA youth continues to embrace the 'wireless' despite changing trends2 days ago
#BehindtheSelfie: Alexander Leibner, founder of Sandton Media Group
#BehindtheSelfie: Alexander Leibner, founder of Sandton Media Group15 Jun 2023
Source © UP The 5FM Campus Invasion takes place today, together with McDonald’s
#5CampusInvasion with McDonald's celebrates #YouthMonth8 Jun 2023
Source: © Emmanuel Jason Eliphalet , 5FM’s online pop-up station, 5 Extra, the youth month edition, with content and music by under 25s, launched on the 5FM App for Youth Month
#YouthMonth: 5FM's online pop-up station, 5 Extra by the youth for the youth7 Jun 2023
Electric first episode of South Africa's Masked Singer wows all
Primedia BroadcastingElectric first episode of South Africa's Masked Singer wows all6 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Jacobs coffee is bringing coffee and more coffee to the viewers of the Expresso Show every week day for 12 weeks
#withJacobs: Expresso viewers get a daily coffee infused moment5 Jun 2023
Eusebius McKaiser. Source: 702.
Eusebius McKaiser played a transformative role in talk radio in a democratic South Africa5 Jun 2023
Political and social commentator Eusebius McKaiser suddenly passes away
Political and social commentator Eusebius McKaiser suddenly passes away30 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz