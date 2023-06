Cannes2023: Ogilvy and Romance Films shortlisted in Film category

The shortlist for Classic: Film has been released as well as the remaining shortlists for Experience, that is Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce and Mobile as well as Strategy: Creative Effectiveness and Creative Commerce.

More shortlists have been released by Cannes Lions

The shortlist for Classic: Film has been released as well as the remaining shortlists for Experience, that is Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce and Mobile as well as Strategy: Creative Effectiveness and Creative Commerce.

Ogilvy and Romance Films have two entries shortlisted under Film for client KFC, for the campaign, Anything for Taste.

Shortlists