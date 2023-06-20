How to draft craft an annual report

Annual reports are important for regulatory and compliance reasons but, just as vitally, they provide credible data so investors can make sound financial decisions. Companies need to tell – and sell – their story on how operational practices and policies impact their vision, goals and triple bottom line. So, once the numbers and information are in place and compliant with the JSE and other regulatory requirements, what next?
Stakeholders expect companies to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. In fact, sustainability reporting goes beyond compliance to showcase how sustainability initiatives contribute to long-term value creation. In 2022, The JSE released its Sustainability and Climate Change Disclosure Guidance to help guide listed and unlisted companies in SA on how to approach sustainability reporting.
An annual report is essentially a snapshot of your business. It tells the reader about the year just past and commits to the year ahead. The story is about your people and what they did to deliver sustainability and success. So you need to make it a report worth reading, and to do this you need to leverage the twin powers of visual and verbal storytelling in a way that turns facts, big data and even performance metrics into a story that speaks to how you made a difference to customers, shareholders, employees – and the world around you.
Financial information is boring? Data is cold? Think again. Great design takes you on a visual journey that enriches the data-based information and brings the story to life.
Engaging storytelling techniques, like establishing a narrative structure, using anecdotes, and highlighting key milestones, help create annual reports that are easy to read and hard to put down.
Part art, part science, by combining great design and impactful writing, your annual report will simplify complex information and turn big data into a compelling story.
Icandi CQ has a specialist annual reporting team of project managers, writers and designers who can partner with you to engage stakeholders with captivating design, impactful narratives, and seamless print and digital solutions.