Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesIkawu MediaQuickEasy SoftwareHeineken BeveragesBrandMappTopco MediaDarkMatterBroad MediaJoe PublicBrave GroupDMASAIgnition GroupHoward AudioHook, Line & SinkerKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


Cannes Lions Content Feature

latest news | galleries | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    #Cannes2024: Day 2: Grande Prix and Gold winners announced

    19 Jun 2024
    19 Jun 2024
    Last night, 18 June, Tuesday, Cannes Lions awarded more Grand Prix and Gold Lions.
    Source: © LLLLITL More Grand Prix and Gold winners have been announced by CannesLions
    Source: © LLLLITL LLLLITL More Grand Prix and Gold winners have been announced by CannesLions

    Craft

    • Industry Craft Lions

    Scholz & Friends, Germany was awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign The 100th Edition for brand Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in the category Photography: Print & Publishing.

    View all the winners.

    • Digital Craft Lions

    Production company Uncharted Limbo Collective, London and agency FCB New York were awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign Spread Beats for brand Spotify in the Digital Craft category.

    View all the winners.

    • Film Craft Lions

    A Grand Prix was won by production companies Tony Petersen Film, Berlin / Revolver, Sydney and agency Heimat \TBWA, Berlin, for the campaign The Square Meter for brand Hornbach DIY/Home Improvement Superstores in the category Production Design / Art Direction.

    View all the winners.

    Day one of Cannes Lions has seen a record number of creatives. Seen here is musician John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen. Source: Carl Willoughby.
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle at Cannes - a vibrant return with a record attendance

      20 hours

    • Design Lions

    The Grand Prix was awarded to the campaign Sightwalks for brand Sol Cement by Circus Grey, Lima, Peru in the category Wayfinding & Signage.

    View all the winners.

    Entertainment

    • Entertainment Lions

    Production company, Even Odd, San Fransico, US and agencies Creative X, Palo Alto / Modern Arts, LA was awarded a Grand Prix for We are Ayenda for brand WhatsApp in the category Social Behaviour & Cultural Insights.

    View all the winners.

    Source: © Adworld Ireland More Cannes Lions 2024 Bronze and Silver winners have been announced.
    #Cannes2024: Day 2 Bronze and Silver winners

    17 hours

    • Entertainment Lions for Gaming

    A Grand Prix was awarded to the campaign the Everyday Tacticina for brand Xbox by agency McCann London in the category Launch/Relaunch.

    View all the winners.

    • Entertainment Lions for Music

    A Grand Prix was awarded to Almap BBDO, Sao Paulo for the campaign Errata at 88 for its client Diageo for brand Johnnie Walker in the Partnerships with Music Talent category.

    View all the winners.

    • Entertainment Lions for Sport

    A Grand Prix went to Marcel Paris for its client Orange: CSR for Women’s Football.

    View all the winners.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, music, gaming, Cannes Lions, entertainment, design, sports, Gold Lions, creative agencies, digital craft, Industry Craft
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Day one of Cannes Lions has seen a record number of creatives. Seen here is musician John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen. Source: Carl Willoughby.
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle at Cannes - a vibrant return with a record attendance
     20 hours
    Source: © The Caples Awards The Lions Health Grand Prix for Good has been awarded to Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE for Child Wedding Cards for its client, UN Women
    #Cannes2024: Impact BBDO, Dubai awarded the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good
     22 hours
    (Image supplied) After its successful 2023 launch, The Loudest Roar, a space for young talents to test instincts, develop perspectives, and learn from industry veterans by voting for their Cannes favourites, is back
    #Cannes2024: The Loudest Roar is back, giving voice to young creatives
    1 day
    Khensani Nobanda, IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president and group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank (Image supplied)
    Let’s make magic in the playground of digital marketing
     1 day
    Source: © Adworld Ireland The first Silver and Bronze Lions have been announced at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Gold winners will be announced this evening, 17 June
    #Cannes2024: First Silver and Bronze Lions announced
    1 day
    Source: © ESG News Cannes Lions has released its next shortlists, with a second entry shortlisted for The Vluit Project by Promise Agency
    #Cannes2024: Promise Agency gets second entry shortlisted
     1 day
    Image: Bizcommunity. the recent Cannes Lions’ shortlists feature TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and Joe Public shortlisted again
     2 days
    Source: © MMM online Three South African agencies feature in the shortlists released for the Cannes Lions 2024, with TBWA\ Hunt \ Lascaris leading the way with three campaigns shortlisted
    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Joe Public, Promise and McCann in Cannes shortlists released
     3 days
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz