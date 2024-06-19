Trending
- Cape Town construction mafia costs billions, report findsLindsey Schutters
#Cannes2024: Day 2: Grande Prix and Gold winners announced
Craft
- Industry Craft Lions
Scholz & Friends, Germany was awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign The 100th Edition for brand Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in the category Photography: Print & Publishing.
View all the winners.
- Digital Craft Lions
Production company Uncharted Limbo Collective, London and agency FCB New York were awarded the Grand Prix for the campaign Spread Beats for brand Spotify in the Digital Craft category.
View all the winners.
- Film Craft Lions
A Grand Prix was won by production companies Tony Petersen Film, Berlin / Revolver, Sydney and agency Heimat \TBWA, Berlin, for the campaign The Square Meter for brand Hornbach DIY/Home Improvement Superstores in the category Production Design / Art Direction.
View all the winners.
- Design Lions
The Grand Prix was awarded to the campaign Sightwalks for brand Sol Cement by Circus Grey, Lima, Peru in the category Wayfinding & Signage.
View all the winners.
Entertainment
- Entertainment Lions
Production company, Even Odd, San Fransico, US and agencies Creative X, Palo Alto / Modern Arts, LA was awarded a Grand Prix for We are Ayenda for brand WhatsApp in the category Social Behaviour & Cultural Insights.
View all the winners.
- Entertainment Lions for Gaming
A Grand Prix was awarded to the campaign the Everyday Tacticina for brand Xbox by agency McCann London in the category Launch/Relaunch.
View all the winners.
- Entertainment Lions for Music
A Grand Prix was awarded to Almap BBDO, Sao Paulo for the campaign Errata at 88 for its client Diageo for brand Johnnie Walker in the Partnerships with Music Talent category.
View all the winners.
- Entertainment Lions for Sport
A Grand Prix went to Marcel Paris for its client Orange: CSR for Women’s Football.
View all the winners.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram