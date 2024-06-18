Industries

Cannes Lions Content Feature

    #Cannes2024: Day 2 Bronze and Silver winners

    18 Jun 2024
    18 Jun 2024
    More Cannes Lions 2024 Bronze and Silver winners have been announced.
    More Cannes Lions 2024 Bronze and Silver winners have been announced.
    Silver and Bronze winners

    Craft

    • Industry Craft Lions

    View all the Bronze and Silver winners.

    • Digital Craft Lions

    View all the Bronze and Silver winners.

    • Film Craft Lions

    View all the Bronze and Silver winners.

    • Design Lions

    View all the Bronze and Silver winners.

    Entertainment

    • Entertainment Lions

    View all the Bronze and Silver winners.

    • Entertainment Lions for Gaming

    View all the Bronze and Silver winners.

    • Entertainment Lions for Music

    View all the Bronze and Silver winners.

    • Entertainment Lions for Sport

    View all the Bronze and Silver winners.

    Gold and Grand Prix winners will be announced this evening.

