Cannes2024: Creative Circle's Full Circle Johannesburg and Cape Town events announced

The annual Full Circle events will take place Wednesday 24 July 2 pm to 7 pm at Vodacom World Dome in Johannesburg, and Thursday 25 July 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Cine 12 Ster-Kinekor, V&A.

The Creative Circle, an advertising industry NPO announced the dates for their events in partnership with Ster Kinekor, official representative of Cannes Lions.

Chair of the Creative Circle, Carl Willoughby, looks forward to bringing home the theme of “new heights of creativity and courage” that led the Cannes Lions judging and work this year.

Top trends, insights and award-winning work

“The two afternoons will be an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award-winning work from Cannes, the International Festival of Creativity,” says Willoughby.

The events are curated by the Creative Circle SA and presented by a panel of Cannes Lions judges and industry experts.

Johannesburg speakers

The confirmed Johannesburg speakers to date are:

Ann Nurock, trend spotter



Camilla Clerke, executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa and Outdoor judge



Neo Segola, executive creative director, LePub South Africa and Audio & Radio judge



Zee Ntuli, Director, Darling Films and Film craft judge



Keith Manning, executive creative director, TBWA Hunt Lascaris JHB and Direct Lions judge

Cape Town speakers

The confirmed Cape Town speakers to date are:

Ann Nurock, trend spotter



Camilla Clerke, executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa and Outdoor judge



Jacqui Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa and Digital Craft judge



Keith Manning, executive creative director, TBWA Hunt Lascaris JHB and Direct Lions judge

Watch the social feeds for more details on the programme and speakers as they become available.

Relevant to creatives, marketers, and business leaders

The sessions will mine and unpack the best of this year’s global winning campaigns, trends and key learnings.“This is not relevant to just creatives,” says Willoughby, “But marketers, business leaders and anyone with a vested interest in current best practices and effectiveness.”

This year's Cannes Lions Festival had 26,753 entries with only 10% making it through to the shortlist phase.

"We're seeing less 'work for good' and more product truths pulling through, and humour has definitely reared its head in the winning work.

“Also seeing how brands are continuing to allow their fans to play with their brands' assets is interesting,” adds Willoughby.

Networking and conversations

“Networking and conversations are a vital part of our Full Circle events,” says Willoughby, “So the afternoon sessions are extended into the evening, with a cash bar available.”

Tickets are R370 each and can be booked via webtickets.

All proceeds from events go to various Creative Circle initiatives including Blackboard, Open Chair and the bursary scheme.

The Creative Circle’s key purpose is “to inspire the transformation of product, people and perception through the power of creativity.” Huge thanks to the Vodacom World Events company for making their venue available.



