Cannes Lions Content Feature

#Cannes2024: Creative Circle's Full Circle Johannesburg and Cape Town events announced

5 Jul 2024
5 Jul 2024
The annual Full Circle events will take place Wednesday 24 July 2 pm to 7 pm at Vodacom World Dome in Johannesburg, and Thursday 25 July 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Cine 12 Ster-Kinekor, V&A.
(Image supplied) The annual Full Circle events will take place Wednesday 24 July 2 pm to 7 pm in Johannesburg, and Thursday 25 July in Cape Town
(Image supplied) The annual Full Circle events will take place Wednesday 24 July 2 pm to 7 pm in Johannesburg, and Thursday 25 July in Cape Town

The Creative Circle, an advertising industry NPO announced the dates for their events in partnership with Ster Kinekor, official representative of Cannes Lions.

Chair of the Creative Circle, Carl Willoughby, looks forward to bringing home the theme of “new heights of creativity and courage” that led the Cannes Lions judging and work this year.

Top trends, insights and award-winning work

“The two afternoons will be an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award-winning work from Cannes, the International Festival of Creativity,” says Willoughby.

The events are curated by the Creative Circle SA and presented by a panel of Cannes Lions judges and industry experts.

Image supplied. Image source: ©ididthat.co Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris and the chairperson of the Creative Circle says we know we as a country can do so much better
#Cannes2024: The new standard

  24 Jun 2024

Johannesburg speakers

The confirmed Johannesburg speakers to date are:

  • Ann Nurock, trend spotter
  • Camilla Clerke, executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa and Outdoor judge
  • Neo Segola, executive creative director, LePub South Africa and Audio & Radio judge
  • Zee Ntuli, Director, Darling Films and Film craft judge
  • Keith Manning, executive creative director, TBWA Hunt Lascaris JHB and Direct Lions judge

Source: © Brand Innovators SA collected 20 Lions at Cannes Lions 2024
#Cannes2024: All the South African winners

  24 Jun 2024

Cape Town speakers

The confirmed Cape Town speakers to date are:

  • Ann Nurock, trend spotter
  • Camilla Clerke, executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa and Outdoor judge
  • Jacqui Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa and Digital Craft judge
  • Keith Manning, executive creative director, TBWA Hunt Lascaris JHB and Direct Lions judge

Watch the social feeds for more details on the programme and speakers as they become available.

Source: © 123rf Ann Nurock, partner: Relationship audits and management, Radar, examines what a strong client-agency relationship entails
Cultivating creativity through strong client-agency trust

  31 May 2024

Relevant to creatives, marketers, and business leaders

The sessions will mine and unpack the best of this year’s global winning campaigns, trends and key learnings.“This is not relevant to just creatives,” says Willoughby, “But marketers, business leaders and anyone with a vested interest in current best practices and effectiveness.”

This year's Cannes Lions Festival had 26,753 entries with only 10% making it through to the shortlist phase.

"We're seeing less 'work for good' and more product truths pulling through, and humour has definitely reared its head in the winning work.

“Also seeing how brands are continuing to allow their fans to play with their brands' assets is interesting,” adds Willoughby.

Roanna Williams attended Kantar's talk on whether the industry has lost its funny bone. Source: Roanna Williams.
#Cannes2024: Creative Circle at Cannes - Roanna Williams on bringing back the funny

  21 Jun 2024

Networking and conversations

“Networking and conversations are a vital part of our Full Circle events,” says Willoughby, “So the afternoon sessions are extended into the evening, with a cash bar available.”

Tickets are R370 each and can be booked via webtickets.

All proceeds from events go to various Creative Circle initiatives including Blackboard, Open Chair and the bursary scheme.

The Creative Circle’s key purpose is “to inspire the transformation of product, people and perception through the power of creativity.” Huge thanks to the Vodacom World Events company for making their venue available.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

trends, advertising, marketing, creativity, Ster-Kinekor, Creative Circle, Cannes Lions, Ann Nurock, Carl Willoughby, #Cannes2024
Share this article
NextOptions

