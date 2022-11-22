Coming straight off an incredible week of industry accolades, as we ranked number one network in SA, and Carat, ranking as the number one media agency in SA, for business retained and gained, we announce that Roxana Ravjee, will be stepping into the Dentsu SA CEO role.

Roxana Ravjee to take up the reins as Dentsu SA CEO

“Roxana brings her undeniable expertise in marketing, communications, management, performance, and financial acumen, with more than 20 years industry experience as a key strategic leader and innovator within our industry, to Dentsu. We found in her the perfect match, with as much passion and drive as we have for our continued growth, innovation, and industry lead position. Roxana will certainly be pivotal in growing Dentsu SA to greater success,” said Dawn Rowlands, CEO Dentsu Africa.

“It is hugely exciting to have Roxana join our business. Her strong leadership skills combined with high energy; creativity and enthusiasm are invaluable to our company’s continued success going forward, and aligned to our global vision of becoming a more connected organisation, Roxana will be central in accelerating our SA business in this space,” added Ruschda Ismail, Dentsu SA CFO

Ravjee said, “I am looking forward to continuing the vision and strategy of Dentsu SA alongside an incredibly tenacious and talented team and valued clients. One of the main attractions to Dentsu SA is their focus on women, youth and people mentorship and development that I am a strong advocate of. I live by the ethos of “Do what you love and love what you do” which sits deep within my work ethic and belief that I will instil in my new journey with Dentsu SA”.