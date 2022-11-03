Industries

    Johnnie Walker's The Ones Who...Keep Walking wins Grand Prix and Gold

    3 Nov 2022
    Johnnie Walker's The Ones Who...Keep Walking has won a Grand Prix and a Gold at the World Media Awards held in London recently.
    Source: © Joy Online Johnnie Walker’span-African The Ones Who…Keep Walking has won a Grand Prix and a Gold at the World Media Awards
    Source: © Joy Online Joy Online Johnnie Walker’span-African The Ones Who…Keep Walking has won a Grand Prix and a Gold at the World Media Awards

    The Award is given in recognition of brands, agencies and media partners who, together, create the most effective cross-platform, cross-border, content-driven advertising campaigns.

    The World Media Awards judges called it: “A meaningful and disruptive campaign; a smart way to navigate regulatory challenges, with strong brand alignment”.

    The Ones Who…Keep Walking has catapulted Johnnie Walker into African culture and consumers’ hands – driving continental sales up +23%,” says Cameron Maclear, managing director at OMG Africa.

    “Only through true collaboration with brave clients, talented creative agencies and true media partners is it possible to deliver a campaign of this calibre,” adds Maclear.

    Pan-African content

    The Ones Who…Keep Walking is a true pan-African media and content campaign with storytelling at its core.

    The 50-minute film showcased some of the greatest examples of human endeavour and change-making progress in Africa and is a film of inspiration, brought to life by Johnnie Walker and its first-ever, dedicated, pan-African media and content campaign.

    A collaboration

    To share this piece of storytelling of progress, OMD Africa collaborated with the content creators and the in-market client and agency teams to deliver continental media first, by bringing two competing TV networks together to showcase and create fame for the film.

    The networks premiered the film in prime time across their most popular entertainment channels, placing Johnnie Walker firmly in culture, out of watershed and away from competing brands.

    40 million people

    The film was seen by over 40 million people, across 16 different TV channels, in 13 countries.

    It was broadcast in two different languages, and supported by digital, local market influencers and OOH.

    Watch the fim here

