Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Media News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards announces 2020 finalists

19 Aug 2020
The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards has announced its 2020 finalists.
Image source: Publishers Support Services Facebook page.

This year’s nearly 400 entries were judged virtually from the 27 July to 3 August by the judging panel of Dinesh Balliah, Henry Jeffreys, Mike Siluma, Tyrone August, Phindile Xaba, Shona Bagley, Pippa Green, Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Mary Papayya, Ryland Fisher, Neo Ntsoma, Maud Motanyane, Themba Hadebe, Gus Silber and Thabo Leshilo with Lizeka Mda, this year’s convener judge.

Mda says that the virtual judging highlighted just how much work goes into the judging. “Whereas in the past judging has been confined to two days, 8am to 5pm, this time the entries lived with the judges 24/7 literally, over seven days, with each judge participating in at least three categories. It is a lot of work, but kudos to the judges, they did a superb job!”

The awards event will be held virtually on 15 October where the winners will receive R15,000, a trophy and a certiﬁcate. The SA Story of the Year, Upcoming/Rising Star of the Year, Journalist of the Year and Allan Kirkland Soga Lifetime Achiever Awards will only be announced on the evening.

2020 Finalists:


Category 1: Hard News
NameTitleCompany
Ané Van Zyl“Matie se dood was ‘niemand se skuld’’Die Burger
Graeme Hosken“Inside the great Rupert heist”Sunday Times
Jan Bornman & Madelene Cronjé“Xenophobia”New Frame
Brümilda Swartbooi“Sy het hard vir ons gewerk”Worcester Standard
Category 2: Columns/Editorial
Carla Lewis“Geweld teen vroue: Woorde wat hard slaan” “Wit mense ly ook aan dié siekte”Beeld
Richard Poplak“Get out – a gutted DA stumbles into the past”Daily Maverick
Sue De Groot“Spare a thought for poor old ‘liberal’ caught up in the DA crisis” “Why the focus on femicide? Look no further than the reasons women are killed by men they know” “Wouldn’t it be nice if politicians learnt to apply their minds?”Sunday Times
Willemien Brümmer“Dit, Juffrou Venter, is hoekom jy nie ’n kind klap nie”Netwerk24
Category 3: Enterprise News
Greg Arde“Public toilet shame”New Frame
Susan Comrie“ANC gambles on Twitter influencers”Amabhungane
Bongekile MacupeThe first “UniZulu students’ accommodation conditions are ‘inhumane’; “Broken teachers, broken children – the high cost of matric”Mail and Guardian
Micah Reddy“How a South African hunting resort opened a window to a Saudi crown prince’s business empire”Amabhungane, Financial Mail
Category 4: Feature Writing
Joan Van Dyk“Cost of Corruption: How a toddler died at Bosasa’s detention centre”Mail and Guardian
Ahmed Kajee & Thomas Holder“Government or God?”EWN
Athandiwe Saba“No headstone for Aviwe: the woman a country forgot”Mail and Guardian
Sean Christie“Judgment Day in Doornfontein”Sunday Times
Shaun Smillie“Searching for Griffiths Mxenge’s ‘disappeared’ car”New Frame
Willemien Brümmer“Die treine van die dood”Netwerk 24
Jacques Myburgh“Dwaalkoeëls en doodloop strate”Taalgenoot
Category 5: Investigative Journalism
Micah Reddy & Stefaans Brümmer“The EFF Rent Racket”Amabhungane
Pauli Van Wyk“Cruising nicely on VBS Money”Scorpio, Daily Maverick
Jan Vermeulen“How an inside man stole and sold African Internet resources worth R311 million”.My Broadband
Bongani Fuzile“The Toilet Scandal”Daily Dispatch
Category 6: Editorial Cartoons
Carlos Amato“The Second Coming”; “Cookbooks”New Frame, Mail and Guardian
Bethuel Clifford Mangena“On My Lane”, “Final Destination”African News Agency
Category 7: Graphic Journalism
Pieter Van Der Merwe“Managing SA's Water”Business Day
Isabella Botshilo Maake“25 Years of Democracy: A Timeline”City Press
John MccannBody of WorkMail and Guardian
Category 8: Popular Journalism
Mampuru Meta Mphahlele“Two ministers and a fed-up slay queen”Sunday World
Category 9: News Photographs
Deaan Vivier“Nicholas Ninow”Beeld
Brendan Magaar“Refugees clashes with police”Weekend Argus
Alaister Russell“Mmusi Maimane Resigns”Sowetan
Jacques Nelles“UNHCR Refugees”The Citizen
David Ritchie“Springboks rock proud Mother City”Cape Times
Category 10: Feature Photographs
David Ritchie“Sad plight of refugees in SA”Cape Times
Ayanda Ndamane“In Safe Arms”Weekend Argus
Alon Skuy“Musa’s Struggle and Search for the Stage”, “Chaos The Lion”Sunday Times
Alaister Russell“Cyclone Idai; First Response”Sunday Times
Category 11: Sports Photographs
Jaco Marais“Bird’s-eye”, “Circle of Excellence”Rapport
Ettienne Van Rensburg“Dedication”Vaalweekblad
Phandulwazi Jikelo“Siya Kolisi”Cape Times
Category 12: Presentation
Vernon Janse Van Rensburg“Die Stempel is wat tel”Beeld
Johnn Grant-Munro“Rugby World Cup joy!”Die Burger
Theuns Kruger“Inmate Zuma”Rapport
Category 13: Multiplatform Stories
Athandiwe Saba, Jacques Coetzee“Censored”, “State of Violence”Mail and Guardian
Jana Marx, Thinus Dippennar, Maryke Cumpsty, Carolien Saayman, Jaco Grobbelaar“Bloedspoor deur Krugersdorp”Netwerk24
Dennis Webster, Madelene Cronjé & Ryan Honeyball"Seven lean years in the Northern Cape”New Frame
Category 14: Lifestyle
Mbali Sikakana“The fraternity of lived genius”.Mail and Guardian
Phumlani Sithebe“SA’s Codeine Love Affair”, “Let’s talk about period sex”, “Where does your trash end up?”City Press
Carla Lewis“Geld soos bossies in dagga”, “Klinknaelbroek vir ’n koninklike”Beeld
Elmari Rautenbach“Hierdie boek het my byna doodgemaak”, “Hoop in die hel”Rapport Weekliks
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: journalism, journalism awards, Standard Bank, Mike Siluma, Thabo Leshilo, Tyrone August, Henry Jeffreys, Pippa Green, Mary Papayya, Ryland Fisher, Gus Silber, Sikuvile Journalism Awards, Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards, Dinesh Balliah, Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Lizeka Mda, Neo Ntsoma

Related

IAB South AfricaIAB SA Future of Measurement Committee announcement3 hours ago
WATCH: Thulani Sibeko on Standard Bank's new brand repositioning23 Jul 2020
Banks to reform conveyancing practices20 Jul 2020
V5 DigitalV5 Digital launches WhatsApp Enterprise Bots - for use by customers in Namibia and beyond6 Jul 2020
What's going to change in finances after the pandemic?22 Jun 2020
Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards salutes Youth Day16 Jun 2020
Standard Bank partners with Sefa to assist spaza shops4 Jun 2020
Ombudsman for Banking ServicesThe role of the Banking Ombudsman's office is more relevant now than it has ever been29 May 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz