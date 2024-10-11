Gauteng regional winners for the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards announced

The Gauteng regional winners of the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have been announced, with the Young Journalist nominee for the Gauteng region awarded jointly to Umamah Bakharia and Lesego Chepape, both from Mail & Guardian, who will compete for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award.

More than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year. Source: Supplied.

Over 1,200 entries were submitted by journalists from across the country, showcasing their best work from the past year.

Regional winners

The regional winners, who each received R5,000 are:

Live reporting/ breaking news – Zikhona Tshona with contributor Katleho Nthoroane from Newzroom Afrika for “Joburg Fire”

Investigative – Kyle Cowan from News24 for “The Murray murders”

Opinion – Carlos Amato from News24 for “Ballot dancers: cartoons on the 2024 elections”

Lifestyle – Jacques Myburgh from Taalgenoot for “Fluit-fluit in die pantsula-revolusie

Features – Cleopatra Jones with contributors Paul Magwaza and Manqoba Nkosi from SABC 1’s Cutting Edge for body of work “Kwa Jombigazi, Victims of Hope”

Photography – Elizabeth Sejake from Rapport for “Symbolism/Sunset Symphony/Intensity Unleashed”

Sport – Mpho Lakaje with contributors Daniela Casetti, Corrydon Makgotho, Katlego Makofane, Ketlaroma Ramuhulu and Nhlanhla Moshomo from eNCA for “Football: How Can It Boost Our Economy?”

Financial and Economics – Siphiwe Linda with contributor Katleho Mokomele from SABC 1’s Cutting Edge for "The Fall of Durban Transport”

Politics – Norman Masungwini from City Press for “R38 million for shack call centre”

Sustainability – Julia Evans from Daily Maverick for “Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution”

Innovation in journalism – Sharlene Rood with contributor Kyle Cowan from News24 for “The Murray Murders: Unravelling the assassination of Cloete and Thomas Murray"

Judging panel

The judging panel comprises:

The judging panel comprises:

Ryland Fischer - convenor



Arthur Goldstuck



Patricia McCraken



Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe



Neo Ntsoma



Collin Nxumalo



Jovial Rantao



Dr Elna Rossouw



Advocate Robin Selwal



Obed Zilwa



Manelisi Dubase



Portia Kobue

The national awards will be announced on 7 November at an awards ceremony where national category winners will receive R10,000, and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder R100,000.