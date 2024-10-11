Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuCorrelateBoundlessOLC Through The Line CommunicationsChilliengineOnPoint PRBroad MediaAsk AfrikaSo Interactiveicandi CQInvibes AdvertisingDaily MaverickNew MediaBrave GroupSilverbulletEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Media News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Gauteng regional winners for the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards announced

    11 Oct 2024
    11 Oct 2024
    The Gauteng regional winners of the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have been announced, with the Young Journalist nominee for the Gauteng region awarded jointly to Umamah Bakharia and Lesego Chepape, both from Mail & Guardian, who will compete for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award.
    More than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year. Source: Supplied.
    More than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year. Source: Supplied.

    Over 1,200 entries were submitted by journalists from across the country, showcasing their best work from the past year.

    Regional winners

    The regional winners, who each received R5,000 are:

    • Live reporting/ breaking news – Zikhona Tshona with contributor Katleho Nthoroane from Newzroom Afrika for “Joburg Fire”
    • Investigative – Kyle Cowan from News24 for “The Murray murders” 
    • Opinion – Carlos Amato from News24 for “Ballot dancers: cartoons on the 2024 elections”
    • Lifestyle – Jacques Myburgh from Taalgenoot for “Fluit-fluit in die pantsula-revolusie
    • Features – Cleopatra Jones with contributors Paul Magwaza and Manqoba Nkosi from SABC 1’s Cutting Edge for body of work “Kwa Jombigazi, Victims of Hope”
    • Photography – Elizabeth Sejake from Rapport for “Symbolism/Sunset Symphony/Intensity Unleashed”
    • Sport – Mpho Lakaje with contributors Daniela Casetti, Corrydon Makgotho, Katlego Makofane, Ketlaroma Ramuhulu and Nhlanhla Moshomo from eNCA for “Football: How Can It Boost Our Economy?”
    • Financial and Economics – Siphiwe Linda with contributor Katleho Mokomele from SABC 1’s Cutting Edge for "The Fall of Durban Transport”
    • Politics – Norman Masungwini from City Press for “R38 million for shack call centre”
    • Sustainability – Julia Evans from Daily Maverick for “Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution”
    • Innovation in journalism – Sharlene Rood with contributor Kyle Cowan from News24 for “The Murray Murders: Unravelling the assassination of Cloete and Thomas Murray"

    Judging panel

    The judging panel comprises:

    The judging panel comprises:

    • Ryland Fischer - convenor

    • Arthur Goldstuck

    • Patricia McCraken

    • Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe

    • Neo Ntsoma

    • Collin Nxumalo

    • Jovial Rantao

    • Dr Elna Rossouw

    • Advocate Robin Selwal

    • Obed Zilwa

    • Manelisi Dubase

    • Portia Kobue

    The national awards will be announced on 7 November at an awards ceremony where national category winners will receive R10,000, and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder R100,000.

    Read more: media, Arthur Goldstuck, Jovial Rantao, Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards, journalist awards, Collin Nxumalo, Neo Ntsoma, Takalani Netshitenzhe, Obed Zilwa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz