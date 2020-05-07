Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton reportedly suspended

#NEWSWATCH: eNCA anchors, Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton have reportedly been suspended after they took to the airwaves on Monday, due to criticising the ban on cigarettes and singling out Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma...
Screengrab. Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton.

As reported by The South African, Mngami and Dutton said that President Cyril Ramaphosa – who had earlier announced that the ban on cigarette sales would be lifted under Level 4 restrictions – had been emasculated by Dlamini-Zuma, who declared the opposite a day before the restrictions were set to be eased slightly. According to the publication, although the presenters issued an apology on Tuesday morning, they've reportedly been suspended.


“Yesterday we made an unfortunate judgement call on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma around the debacle on the cigarette ban, singling her out on the decision as if it were her own. This was unfair and unwarranted, especially after president Ramaphosa had provided clarity on the matter.”


“As it is the practice here at eNCA, news anchors are allowed to make commentary on any matter of national importance and this is done purely to encourage debate. It is not done out of malice or personalised attacks on a particular leader.”

For more:

Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
