Fran Luckin moves to chief creative officer of VML

Fran Luckin has been appointed chief creative officer of VML, effective 1 February.

Luckin is currently the chief creative officer of Grey Advertising Africa. Luckin has been an industry leader for the South African creative community. She has represented South Africa at Cannes for a record sixth times.

In a previous interview with Bizcommunity, Luckin said that while advertising is a fun way to earn a living, it is hard.

“But it is relevant, and it is not going to go away anytime soon. We contribute an enormous amount to the economy, but I don’t think we get the respect. It’s not anyone’s fault, we need to promote space, aka the industry, for people to want to go there.”

WPP recently announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to form the industry's largest creative company, VML, operational from 1 January 2024.