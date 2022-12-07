Industries

    Fran Luckin moves to chief creative officer of VML

    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    Fran Luckin has been appointed chief creative officer of VML, effective 1 February.
    Source: LinkedIn Fran Luckin has been appointed CCO for VML
    Source: LinkedIn LinkedIn Fran Luckin has been appointed CCO for VML

    Luckin is currently the chief creative officer of Grey Advertising Africa. Luckin has been an industry leader for the South African creative community. She has represented South Africa at Cannes for a record sixth times.

    Fran Luckin, Grey Advertising Africa CCO, awarded AdFocus Industry Leader of the Year
    Fran Luckin, Grey Advertising Africa CCO, awarded AdFocus Industry Leader of the Year

    Grey Africa  7 Dec 2022

    In a previous interview with Bizcommunity, Luckin said that while advertising is a fun way to earn a living, it is hard.

    “But it is relevant, and it is not going to go away anytime soon. We contribute an enormous amount to the economy, but I don’t think we get the respect. It’s not anyone’s fault, we need to promote space, aka the industry, for people to want to go there.”

    Image by Fran Luckin. Kevin Hart, Entertainment Person of the Year talks about Hartbeat, his entertainment and content creation company
    #Cannes2023: The diary of Creative Circle: Fran Luckin: "Talent goes where the fun is"

    21 Jun 2023

    WPP recently announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to form the industry's largest creative company, VML, operational from 1 January 2024.

    Source: WPP WPP has announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&r to VML. (L to r:) Jon Cook, VML global CEO and Mel Edwards ,VML global president
    Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R unite to create the world's largest creative company

    18 Oct 2023

    Read more: advertising, marketing, Fran Luckin, creative industry, VML, Grey Advertising, creative agencies, VML South Africa, chief creative officer
