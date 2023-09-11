Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBizcommunity.comDistellAmbani Reputation ManagementEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Film News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Joburg Film Festival returns in 2024

    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    Joburg Film Festival, in partnership with MultiChoice, is set to return in the first quarter of 2024, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts for a celebration of storytelling through the art of film.
    Image by from
    Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

    With a rich tapestry of diverse cultures and narratives, the festival promises to captivate audiences not just in Johannesburg but across the African diaspora and beyond. Born out of the desire to create an exciting, independent platform that not only tells Africa’s stories but also rewards local and international excellence in film, the premiere festival will take place from 27 February to 3 March 2024.

    The festival is renowned as a platform for showcasing local and international talent and is gearing up for a sixth edition of a presentation of cinematic excellence. Scheduled to take place in Sandton, the event will feature a captivating lineup of screenings, discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

    The Joburg Film Festival stands as a grand celebration honouring the art of storytelling while embracing the legacy of cinematic legends. With its central theme focused on inspiring storytellers who captivate audiences across the globe, the festival will further celebrate these legends in film.

    It serves as a platform that not only showcases groundbreaking narratives from emerging voices but also pays homage to the trailblazers and luminaries whose works have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. The festival reverberates with the energy of passionate storytellers, eager to inspire and be inspired. It's a harmonious blend where the past meets the present, fostering an environment that honors the established whilst propelling the next generation of filmmakers toward greatness.

    "In the dynamic landscape of ‘Glocalisation’ of media & entertainment, the Joburg Film Festival is a pivotal platform at the heart of Africa’s cultural and creative revolution. This sub-Saharan African premier film festival and content market trade fair is set against the back drop of the continent’s rich stories and talent. It embodies the spirit of new Africa, one that is eager to showcase its creative prowess and engage in dialogue with the global community" stated Joburg Film Festival executive director Tim Mangwedi.

    In its previous editions, the Joburg Film Festival has been celebrated for its commitment to presenting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences globally. The upcoming event promises an even more diverse and impactful lineup, featuring over 60 titles spanning various genres, themes, and styles.

    For more, go to https://joburgfilmfestival.co.za/

    Read more: film festival, storytelling, Multichoice, filmmakers, Joburg Film Festival, Tim Mangwedi
    NextOptions


    Related

    Image supplied. MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake, with space for over 200 South African students to advance their studies
    MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake
    27 Nov 2023
    Cape Town Arts Festival returns in 2023
    Cape Town Arts Festival returns in 2023
    25 Oct 2023
    EMedia takes a stand for digitally migrated viewers
    eMediaEMedia takes a stand for digitally migrated viewers
    DFM Access calls for projects in development
    DFM Access calls for projects in development
    5 Oct 2023
    Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group
    Birdwatching at the Loeries: E2 - The Power of a Story
    4 Oct 2023
    Source:
    #InternationalPodcastDay: African podcasts can keep our heritage alive
    29 Sep 2023
    Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
    35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab
    28 Sep 2023
    10th European Film Festival announces lineup
    10th European Film Festival announces lineup
    11 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz