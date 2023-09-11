Joburg Film Festival returns in 2024

Joburg Film Festival, in partnership with MultiChoice, is set to return in the first quarter of 2024, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts for a celebration of storytelling through the art of film.

With a rich tapestry of diverse cultures and narratives, the festival promises to captivate audiences not just in Johannesburg but across the African diaspora and beyond. Born out of the desire to create an exciting, independent platform that not only tells Africa’s stories but also rewards local and international excellence in film, the premiere festival will take place from 27 February to 3 March 2024.

The festival is renowned as a platform for showcasing local and international talent and is gearing up for a sixth edition of a presentation of cinematic excellence. Scheduled to take place in Sandton, the event will feature a captivating lineup of screenings, discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The Joburg Film Festival stands as a grand celebration honouring the art of storytelling while embracing the legacy of cinematic legends. With its central theme focused on inspiring storytellers who captivate audiences across the globe, the festival will further celebrate these legends in film.

It serves as a platform that not only showcases groundbreaking narratives from emerging voices but also pays homage to the trailblazers and luminaries whose works have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. The festival reverberates with the energy of passionate storytellers, eager to inspire and be inspired. It's a harmonious blend where the past meets the present, fostering an environment that honors the established whilst propelling the next generation of filmmakers toward greatness.

"In the dynamic landscape of ‘Glocalisation’ of media & entertainment, the Joburg Film Festival is a pivotal platform at the heart of Africa’s cultural and creative revolution. This sub-Saharan African premier film festival and content market trade fair is set against the back drop of the continent’s rich stories and talent. It embodies the spirit of new Africa, one that is eager to showcase its creative prowess and engage in dialogue with the global community" stated Joburg Film Festival executive director Tim Mangwedi.

In its previous editions, the Joburg Film Festival has been celebrated for its commitment to presenting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences globally. The upcoming event promises an even more diverse and impactful lineup, featuring over 60 titles spanning various genres, themes, and styles.

For more, go to https://joburgfilmfestival.co.za/