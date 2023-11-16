Industries

    Tributes pour in for renowned sports journalist Jermaine Craig

    Karabo Ledwaba
    6 Dec 2023
    Tributes have poured in for renowned sports journalist and editor Jermaine Craig who died on Monday after collapsing at a gym in Johannesburg.
    Jermaine Craig died on Monday. Source: X.
    His family announced his passing in a statement on Monday.

    "The family of Jermaine Craig is saddened to inform you of his passing this morning, Monday 4 December 2023. Jermaine collapsed while at gym and was rushed to the Sandton Medi Clinic where efforts to revive him failed," said the statement.

    "Information regarding funeral and other arrangements will follow in due course. We ask that you keep Michelle, Matthew, Christian, Jermaine’s Mom and the rest of the family in your prayers. The family requests privacy and deeply appreciates your messages of support during this difficult time."

    Craig had a distinguished journalism career, garnering numerous awards as a senior sports reporter for The Star newspaper.

    His journey extended to editorial roles before venturing into various positions, including head of communications, during the 2009 Fifa Confederation Cup and the 2010 World Cup LOC. He also ran a sports consulting firm, Craig Communications.

    Tributes

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Let's do Biz