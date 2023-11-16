Tributes pour in for renowned sports journalist Jermaine Craig

Tributes have poured in for renowned sports journalist and editor Jermaine Craig who died on Monday after collapsing at a gym in Johannesburg.

His family announced his passing in a statement on Monday.

"The family of Jermaine Craig is saddened to inform you of his passing this morning, Monday 4 December 2023. Jermaine collapsed while at gym and was rushed to the Sandton Medi Clinic where efforts to revive him failed," said the statement.

"Information regarding funeral and other arrangements will follow in due course. We ask that you keep Michelle, Matthew, Christian, Jermaine’s Mom and the rest of the family in your prayers. The family requests privacy and deeply appreciates your messages of support during this difficult time."

Craig had a distinguished journalism career, garnering numerous awards as a senior sports reporter for The Star newspaper.

His journey extended to editorial roles before venturing into various positions, including head of communications, during the 2009 Fifa Confederation Cup and the 2010 World Cup LOC. He also ran a sports consulting firm, Craig Communications.

Tributes

A true gent of journalism has put down his pen ��️. Jermaine Craig was wise with a big smile. He strode effortlessly across our often petty divisions to be loved by all. A master crafter of Sports and the full media spectrum. May Michelle and the boys be deeply comforted. �������� pic.twitter.com/VeX9DNAIiX — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) December 5, 2023

Statement 04 December 2023 The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is saddened by the untimely passing of two seasoned journalists, Jermaine Craig and Jeffrey Zikhali. Jermaine’s family confirmed that he collapsed while at the gym on Monday, 4 December 2023. pic.twitter.com/z5x6sOyJkW

— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) December 4, 2023

Farewell Jermaine Craig. You were one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/StdORNbgij — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) December 4, 2023