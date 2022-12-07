Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaiContact BPOLevergyDentsuRogerwilcoKantarBroad MediaAFDAM&C Saatchi AbelMedia24 LifestyleAdvertising Media ForumMachine_TBWABizcommunity.comNewzroom AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Fran Luckin, Grey Advertising Africa CCO, awarded AdFocus Industry Leader of the year

7 Dec 2022
Issued by: Grey Africa
Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey Advertising Africa, has been named the Financial Mail AdFocus Industry Leader of 2022. Industry heavyweight with a career that spans over two decades, Luckin is a respected and much-loved creative mogul.

With an impressive career to reflect on, Luckin was recently the chairperson of the Loerie Awards 2020/21, is current deputy chair of South Africa's Creative Circle, and is a member of Grey's Global Creative Board. She has judged all the prominent international and South African creative awards shows (including D&AD, the Clio Awards, The Loeries, and The One Show and has four tours of duty judging at the Cannes Lions).

Leader of the Year Award
Leader of the Year Award

Regarding career highlights, 2017 comes to mind when she served as jury president of the Print and Publishing Jury at the Cannes Lions – the first female jury president from Africa. "I’ve had a very fulfilling career and continue expanding my horizons daily by working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands, such as Savanna Cider. I’ve been able to learn from some of the best in the industry and been privileged to be involved with the careers of some of this country’s best creative directors. Creativity is a muscle that needs constant training and exposure to business challenges to remain strong and create work that not only grabs the attention of award panels, but also wins the hearts of the public," says Luckin.

Luckin holds an MBA from the Berlin School of Creative Leadership. She has served three years as chairman of the Academic Board of the Red & Yellow School and continues to serve on an advisory board to the school.

Paul Jackson, CEO at Grey Advertising Africa, says: "Fran is a creative rockstar. That no one can argue. But Fran's most admirable qualities are humility and kindness. And because of this, Fran is one of the most sought-after creative leaders to work with. She is patient and only sees the best in people… it is no wonder Fran has nurtured some of South Africa's most talented creatives. I am privileged to have Fran as my creative partner, and I'd like to congratulate her for the deserved recognition as Industry Leader at this year's AdFocus Awards.”

Louise Johnston (MD at Grey Advertising Africa); TJ Njozela (creative director at Grey Advertising Africa); Paul Jackson (CEO at Grey Advertising Africa); Fran Lucking (chief creative officer at Grey Advertising Africa); Thando Mafongosi (strategy director at Grey Advertising Africa); Jacqui Howard-Tripp (client service director at WPP Liquid); Attish Harichunder (chief financial officer at Grey Advertising Africa) and Gavin Stafford (chief operating officer at Grey Advertising Africa)
Louise Johnston (MD at Grey Advertising Africa); TJ Njozela (creative director at Grey Advertising Africa); Paul Jackson (CEO at Grey Advertising Africa); Fran Lucking (chief creative officer at Grey Advertising Africa); Thando Mafongosi (strategy director at Grey Advertising Africa); Jacqui Howard-Tripp (client service director at WPP Liquid); Attish Harichunder (chief financial officer at Grey Advertising Africa) and Gavin Stafford (chief operating officer at Grey Advertising Africa)

Every creative who gets the opportunity to work with Luckin can count themselves as lucky and will learn how to become the best they can be and genuine humility and kindness.

NextOptions
Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

Related

TBWA was named overall Agency of the Year at the AdFocus Awards 2022
TBWA: proving to be a master of all at the FM AdFocus Awards 20221 Dec 2022
Image supplied. All the Adfocus Award winners
2022 FM AdFocus Award winners announced!30 Nov 2022
Image Supplied.
Meltwater to host panel with DStv Content Creator Award nominees31 Aug 2022
Highly acclaimed creative director Marcelle du Plessis joins Grey Advertising Africa
Grey AfricaHighly acclaimed creative director Marcelle du Plessis joins Grey Advertising Africa31 Aug 2022
Co-founder and chief creative officer of The Odd Number, Sibusiso Sitole, was recently elected as the new chairperson of The Loeries
Sibusiso Sitole named 2022 to 2024 Loeries Board chairperson30 Aug 2022
The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this
The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this4 Jul 2022
Supplied. This year Fran Luckin will be a Cannes Lions Festival jury member for the sixth time
Taking advertising to the moon and back7 Jun 2022
Fran Luckin judges her 6th Cannes Lion
Grey AfricaFran Luckin judges her 6th Cannes Lion13 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz