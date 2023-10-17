Industries

Africa


Another Bronze for Ogilvy SA in LIA

17 Oct 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town has won another Bronze in the latest round of the London International Awards (LIA).
Source: Stash Media Stash Media Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town has won another Bronze in the latest round of the London International Awards

The only African agency awarded in the Design category, the agency won the metal in the Design: Installations/Displays section for its client Volkswagen Automotive Products for the campaign The Blind Spot.

This is Ogilvy's fourth award in these Awards and its second Bronze. It also has a Silver and Finalist award.

It is also the campaign's second award at the LIA; having also won a Finalist position in the Billboard category for Innovative Use of Billboard.

Impact BBDO Dubai awarded five Gold and a Bronze at the London International Awards

By 1 day ago

The Design category recognises brilliance in visual identity, outstanding production values, and the beautiful execution of craft to help brands connect with people.

After rounds of extensive evaluation, the jury celebrated outstanding work with a Grand LIA, 14 Gold, 21 Silver, and 25 Bronze Statues, along with commending 19 Finalists.

The Grand LIA was awarded to Dentsu Inc. for its crafted campaign, My Japan Railway, designed for Japan Railway’s 150th Anniversary Campaign.

Live from Las Vegas, LIA is announcing the results as the judging for each category concludes.

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: Ogilvy SA, design, creative agency, design awards, London International Awards, Danette Breitenbach, VW, Creativity Awards, The Blind Spot

