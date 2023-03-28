Chicken Licken's latest Easybucks offerings are unbelievable, but true

Chicken Licken's EasyBucks meal offerings are something so unbelievable you might question whether they're real or not. The tasty combos are...wait for it... only 30 bucks.

The campaign, directed by Adrian De Sa Garces from Egg Films, features a series of hilarious TV commercials that portray completely absurd and unbelievable situations. However, the price of an EasyBucks meal is even more unbelievable. Chicken Licken is one of South Africa’s most loved fast-food brands with a market who eagerly anticipate their next campaign. With this latest offering, South Africans can enjoy five of their favourites in different combo meals for just R30 each.

“Chicken Licken’s EasyBucks meals are, very clearly, their value offering. In a somewhat different direction to some of our more well-known films, we wanted to focus on, and call out, the price point throughout, making it impossible to ignore just how unbelievable the price of these meals is. On average, you can’t buy 2l fresh milk, 2 packets of large chips or in some cases, a tube of toothpaste for R30, so these offerings really do provide value to its customers. Given the preposterous situations in each of the films and the collaborative production process, it allowed for the detail and craft in the final pieces. For just 30 bucks, who knows what next you will be seeing on your screen!” Amber Mackeurtan, creative business director.

The campaign will be unveiled across multiple platforms in the following weeks, taking on a staggered approach to launching the films. Expect to be enticed by this latest campaign and feel compelled to visit your nearest outlet for an EasyBucks meal. This offering is so exceptional, that if you find yourself in a surreal situation holding this meal, the only unbelievable thing will be its price!

It’s unbelievable but true.

Check out the roll out of TVCs here:

Credits:

Brand: Chicken Licken

Client: Chantal Sombonos van Tonder

Agency: Joe Public

Group integrated chief creative officer: Pepe Marais

Integrated chief creative officer: Xolisa Dyeshana

Integrated executive creative director: Assaf Levy

Integrated creative director: Gareth O’Callaghan

Integrated creative director: Cameron Fraser

Creative business director: Amber Mackeurtan

Integrated account manager: Sonwabile Mkize

Social media manager: Kamohelo Moeti

Agency producer: Yash Raidu

Media: Joe Public Maximise

Production company: Egg Films

Director: Adrian De Sa Garces

Executive producer: Colin Howard

Producer: Nicci Cox / Lisa Gardener

Director of photography: Adam Bentel

Production art director: Claire Gritten

Stylist / costume design: Sylvia van Heerden

Food stylist: Heillie Pienaar

Editor and company: Saki Bergh @ Left Post

VFX company: BlackGinger

VFX creative director and on-set supervisor: Marco Reposo de Barbosa

VFX supervisor: Angelo Beceiro Collinicos

VFX producer: Leigh Human

Colourist: Nic Apostoli

Music house: Pressure Cooker

Music creative director: James Matthes

Audio: Keith Kavayi

Sound designer: Keith Kavayi

Composers: Elben Schutte and Keith Kavayi

Post-production online: BlackGinger

Post-production offline: Left Post