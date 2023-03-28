Chicken Licken's latest Easybucks offerings are unbelievable, but true

The campaign, directed by Adrian De Sa Garces from Egg Films, features a series of hilarious TV commercials that portray completely absurd and unbelievable situations. However, the price of an EasyBucks meal is even more unbelievable. Chicken Licken is one of South Africa’s most loved fast-food brands with a market who eagerly anticipate their next campaign. With this latest offering, South Africans can enjoy five of their favourites in different combo meals for just R30 each.
“Chicken Licken’s EasyBucks meals are, very clearly, their value offering. In a somewhat different direction to some of our more well-known films, we wanted to focus on, and call out, the price point throughout, making it impossible to ignore just how unbelievable the price of these meals is. On average, you can’t buy 2l fresh milk, 2 packets of large chips or in some cases, a tube of toothpaste for R30, so these offerings really do provide value to its customers. Given the preposterous situations in each of the films and the collaborative production process, it allowed for the detail and craft in the final pieces. For just 30 bucks, who knows what next you will be seeing on your screen!” Amber Mackeurtan, creative business director.
The campaign will be unveiled across multiple platforms in the following weeks, taking on a staggered approach to launching the films. Expect to be enticed by this latest campaign and feel compelled to visit your nearest outlet for an EasyBucks meal. This offering is so exceptional, that if you find yourself in a surreal situation holding this meal, the only unbelievable thing will be its price!
It’s unbelievable but true.
Check out the roll out of TVCs here:
Brand: Chicken Licken
Agency: Joe Public
Media: Joe Public Maximise
Production company: Egg Films
Director: Adrian De Sa Garces
