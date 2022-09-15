Industries

    New head of sales on board at Spark Media

    15 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Spark Media
    Spark Media is pleased to announce a new addition to our leadership team. Chris Halstead, previously a business unit head in our team, has been promoted to head of sales, a significant addition to our leadership.
    Chris Halstead
    Chris Halstead

    Chris is a leader with years of experience in working with blue-chip organisations across South Africa. "With formidable experience and insatiable appetite for success, Chris is an ideal leader for our growing team. "He will undoubtedly be pivotal in helping Spark Media achieve and exceed our ambitious growth plans," Rob Fedder, group executive.

    Spark Media is a progressive company with a bright future. The leadership skills and expertise that Chris possesses, positions him perfectly to drive growth within the company and work with the best in the industry.

    His proven track record of consistently exceeding business objectives with passion and precision will help Spark Media achieve its aggressive sales goals and continue being an advertising staple in South Africa.

    A quote from Halstead’s favourite poem IF by Rudyard Kipling: “If you can fill the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds’ worth of distance run, yours is the earth and everything that’s in it and, which is more, you’ll be a man my son.”

    For any media-related queries and business offerings, contact the corporate affairs manager: Kamogelo Aphane [ 010 971 3736; az.oc.aidemkraps@ak ]

    Spark Media
    Spark Media, a division of Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd is an advertising and media-solutions, sales company. We represent Caxton-owned local newspapers, as well as selected independent publications in Sub-Saharan Africa. We offer solutions that focus on location-targeted content.

