The New York Festivals AME Report is out

New York Festivals AME Awards has released the 2021 AME Report, a two-tiered ranking report of the world's most successful agencies and brands according to their achievements in the 2021 AME Awards.
Image supplied
The AME Agency Report honours agencies who have produced cutting-edge and measurably effective creative work on behalf of prominent advertisers. The AME Brand Report recognises innovative brands for their game-changing campaigns and the brave advertisers who approved these compelling campaigns. All 2021 AME winners determined by the Grand Jury are parsed in the AME annual rankings brief.
2021’s award-winning campaigns demonstrated a wide spectrum of strategies to improve brand relevance, create engagement, and deliver results. Agencies earning a slot on the AME Report utilised strategic brand partnerships, cause marketing, co-branding, gamification, data-driven marketing, branded entertainment, digital and immersive event marketing, AI, and technology-based engagement to position global brands and achieve growth.
Zulu Alpha Kilo Canada took the lead with the number one spot on the Agency Report earning the highest number of points for their innovative and results-driven work for multiple clients including HomeEquity Bank, Amazon Rainforest Conservancy, Subaru Canada, and Goldfish Crackers.
“To be recognised for not only the creativity of your work but its actual effectiveness is why we’re all in this business. We are absolutely honoured and thrilled to be recognised. We’re thankful to our entire team at Zulu and our amazing client partners who have continued to support creativity during this crazy pandemic year,” said Zak Mroueh, founder and CCO, Zulu Alpha Kilo Canada.
2021 AME Agency Report
- Zulu Alpha Kilo Canada
- MullenLowe MENA
- AMVBBDO United Kingdom
- Special New Zealand
- Starcom USA
- McCann Lima
- FP7 McCann
- Dentsu Japan
- BBDO Germany
- Grey Tokyo Japan
- FCB/Six Canada
- Mirrored Media USA and Co Denmark *
*Tie in agency rank
The 2021 AME Brand Report honours risk-taking global brands for their innovative and strategic campaigns that delivered measurable results. Brands approved game-changing strategies, zeroed in on creating emotional connections, rallied on behalf of those needing support, created collaborative partnerships, employed cutting-edge technology, pushed boundaries, challenged taboos, and embraced diversity and inclusion.
2021 AME Brand Report
- Libresse (AMVBBDO United Kingdom)
- Every Kiwi Vote Counts (Special New Zealand)
- UAE Government Media Office (MullenLowe MENA)
- Pringles (Starcom USA)
- Burger King (McCann Lima, Garbarz & Partner, Viacom Velocity) **
- Tuna Scope & AI Tuna (Dentsu Japan), UAE Government Media Office (MullenLowe MENA), League Against Cancer (McCann Lima) *
- HomeEquity Bank (Zulu Alpha Kilo Canada)
- Pantene (Grey Tokyo)
- BMW (Mirrored Media USA), HomeCentre (FP7 McCann MENA), Knorr (FP7 McCann Egypt) *
- Toyota (Viacom Velocity USA), European Parliament (&Co Denmark)
*Tie in brand rank
** Agencies working on the same brand
To view the entire AME Report (Agency and Brand) go here
. To view 2021 AME Awards winner’s showcase, go here
.