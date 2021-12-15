Industries

    Africa


    #FestiveTogether: Joining in wishing you all a blessed festive season

    15 Dec 2021
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    This festive season we take a moment to reflect on how privileged we have been to represent and serve our dynamic, creative business communities for another year!
    The mandate as a leading business-to-business news website representing 300,000 readers across 19 pan-African industries is not something we take for granted, and we take this opportunity to thank our readers, publishers, advertisers, contributors, suppliers and staff for the ongoing support throughout this past year. Your participation has inspired many, and we salute you.

    We are poised for exciting new platforms, partnerships and developments in the B2B space in 2022, and hope to have you all along with us.

    Joining together to wish you all a blessed and abundant festive season - #FestiveTogether!

    The Biz Team

