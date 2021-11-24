Hot 102.7FM's Bunny Majaja is Top Gun of the Skies

Hot 102.7FM presenter Bunny Majaja took to the skies on Sunday, 12 December with her wingman Buddy Bear, the Hot Cares mascot, all in the name of "highlighting" the Hot Cares charity.

Majaja was challenged live on air during the highly successful 2021 Teddython by Stephen Gleisner, MD of The Courier Guy and sponsor of “Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast” on Hot 102.7FM to take to the skies with her wingman Buddy Bear in an old skool acrobatic plane and pull 5Gs in exchange for 250Gs (R250,000) to the Hot Cares charity.The challenge was accepted by Bunny and the R250,000 was locked in for the charity.Over the past few weeks, members of Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast show, Tony Murrell and Simon Hill were challenged by Westpack Lifestyle and Papachino’s family restaurant to take on various stunts to raise money for Hot Cares.Tony Murrell tandem skydived with Buddy Bear and Simon Hill was sent racing around Redstar Raceway, while trying to finish a Buddy Burger in record time (in a pink tutu).Bunny’s stunt would be the most ambitious and most rewarding for the charity. Due to the dangerous nature of the stunt, all precautions were taken and Bunny teamed up with ace acrobatic pilot, Arnie Menenghelli from Hired Gun Aviation at Rand Airport. Menenghelli’s G-Force meter in his Harvard Aircraft measured 5Gs as Bunny and Buddy went into a loop with a few rolls, followed by a Cuban 8.Returning to the airfield, Bunny was on a high and said: ”I can’t wait to go up again. This was the most incredible experience.” Majaja said she was also looking forward to next year’s Teddython stunt.The Hot Cares Teddython has raised over R7.4m and continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.