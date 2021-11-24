Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

DStvKeys CommunicationsBizcommunity.comHot 102.7FMStudent VillageWetpaintFlow CommunicationsAlgoa FMTBWAThirst Bar ServicesBusiness and Arts South AfricaKena OutdoorDentsuGrey AfricaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Creative Strategist Cape Town
  • National Production Manager Johannesburg or Cape Town
  • Digital Content Producer Cape Town
  • Programme Manager - Kfm Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Hot 102.7FM's Bunny Majaja is Top Gun of the Skies

    15 Dec 2021
    Issued by: Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FM presenter Bunny Majaja took to the skies on Sunday, 12 December with her wingman Buddy Bear, the Hot Cares mascot, all in the name of "highlighting" the Hot Cares charity.
    Hot 102.7FM's Bunny Majaja is Top Gun of the Skies

    Majaja was challenged live on air during the highly successful 2021 Teddython by Stephen Gleisner, MD of The Courier Guy and sponsor of “Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast” on Hot 102.7FM to take to the skies with her wingman Buddy Bear in an old skool acrobatic plane and pull 5Gs in exchange for 250Gs (R250,000) to the Hot Cares charity.

    The challenge was accepted by Bunny and the R250,000 was locked in for the charity.

    Over the past few weeks, members of Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast show, Tony Murrell and Simon Hill were challenged by Westpack Lifestyle and Papachino’s family restaurant to take on various stunts to raise money for Hot Cares.

    Tony Murrell tandem skydived with Buddy Bear and Simon Hill was sent racing around Redstar Raceway, while trying to finish a Buddy Burger in record time (in a pink tutu).

    Bunny’s stunt would be the most ambitious and most rewarding for the charity. Due to the dangerous nature of the stunt, all precautions were taken and Bunny teamed up with ace acrobatic pilot, Arnie Menenghelli from Hired Gun Aviation at Rand Airport. Menenghelli’s G-Force meter in his Harvard Aircraft measured 5Gs as Bunny and Buddy went into a loop with a few rolls, followed by a Cuban 8.

    Returning to the airfield, Bunny was on a high and said: ”I can’t wait to go up again. This was the most incredible experience.” Majaja said she was also looking forward to next year’s Teddython stunt.

    The Hot Cares Teddython has raised over R7.4m and continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.

    NextOptions
    Hot 102.7FM
    Hot 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
    Read more: Tony Murrell, Stephen Gleisner, Simon Hill, Hot Cares, Teddython

    Related

    Hot 102.7FM Teddython is back on 25 November 2021!
    Hot 102.7FMHot 102.7FM Teddython is back on 25 November 2021!24 Nov 2021
    Hot 102.7FM launches Teddython 2021
    Hot 102.7FMHot 102.7FM launches Teddython 202127 Oct 2021
    Hot Cares and the Dis-Chem Foundation announce partnership
    Hot 102.7FMHot Cares and the Dis-Chem Foundation announce partnership8 Sep 2021
    Hot 102.7FM partners with Operation Mercy to assist food crisis in KZN
    Hot 102.7FMHot 102.7FM partners with Operation Mercy to assist food crisis in KZN26 Jul 2021
    Security platform Aura partners with The Courier Guy
    Security platform Aura partners with The Courier Guy25 Feb 2021
    Hot 91.9FM celebrates its 6th birthday by raising over R6m!
    Hot 102.7FMHot 91.9FM celebrates its 6th birthday by raising over R6m!26 Nov 2020
    Get ready for the Hot 91.9FM Teddython 2020
    Hot 102.7FMGet ready for the Hot 91.9FM Teddython 20203 Nov 2020
    Hot 91.9FM smash their own target at their annual Teddy-Thon, raising R3,743 696.86 for charity
    Hot 102.7FMHot 91.9FM smash their own target at their annual Teddy-Thon, raising R3,743 696.86 for charity19 Nov 2019

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz