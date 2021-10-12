Tickets on sale for first ever Effie Awards South Africa Gala and Summit

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie Awards South Africa have announced that ticket sales have opened for the first Effie Awards South Africa Gala and Summit.
The inaugural Effie Awards Gala will be held as a combined virtual and physical event on Thursday, 14 October, at The Galleria
in Sandton. The Gala event will be preceded by the Effie Summit: South Africa to be held online on Wednesday, 13 October.
“The inaugural Effie Awards South Africa, and proudly the first Effie Awards programme to be held on the African continent, is taking place during what can only be described as a turbulent time for brands, marketers, agencies and consumers. The Gala event will celebrate those agencies and clients that delivered on marketing objectives and creatively delivered effective marketing communications campaigns under the umbrella of the Effie Awards, recognised by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry.”
The Effie Awards South Africa events kick off with a virtual Effie Summit exploring Marketing Effectiveness and Behaviour Change Drivers in Turbulent Times
. The Summit format sees leading representatives in the South African and global marketing and communications sector unpacking marketing effectiveness, focusing on how campaigns and businesses have pivoted, or not, to meet marketing objectives during uncertain times, and how they effected Behaviour Change amongst consumers to deliver effective marketing campaigns.
A 45-minute facilitated panel discussion on the topic precedes a 10-15min Q&A session with the panel members. This will be followed by a 15-minute keynote address and close following a brief 10min Q&A.
The Effie Summit will be facilitated by Kagiso Musi, chair of the Effie South Africa Committee
and will see intense and robust discussion on the topic provided by a highly respected and experienced panel of some of South Africa’s leading voices on marketing, communications and effectiveness. Panel members include:
- Xolisa Dyeshana - chief creative officer and partner Joe Public United: Among other accolades, Xolisa has been recognised as one of the top international agency leaders in the prestigious AdWeek Creative 100 list for 2021.
- Sarah Dexter – CE MullenLowe South Africa: Sarah brings global best practice experience and knowledge to the panel discussion following her role as a judge in the Global Effies Best of the Best programme.
- Silke Bucker - senior director Coca-Cola Category Africa, The Coca-Cola Company: Silke has worked on some of the biggest beverage brands on the African continent with time spent on Carling Black Label, Castle Lite and now Coca-Cola. She believes that brands have the responsibility to shape culture and that is only possible when marketers are agile and courageous.
- Emmet O’Hanlon – independent consultant - Previously, CEO DDB South Africa and MD DDB sub-Saharan Africa. Emmet’s proudest moment was recognition of the FNB ‘Steve’ campaign as the most effective in the history of the Apex awards with the ‘Lifetime Grand Prix’, making this the most effective Apex award in the programme’s history.
The Summit Keynote will be delivered by trailblazing entrepreneur Theo Baloyi, founder and CEO of Bathu Shoes
. In recognition of his achievements, Theo has received numerous accolades, including Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30, and the Businessman of the Year and Champion of the Year Awards at the 2020 BBQ Awards.
Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Presenting Partner Provantage Media Group
, and sponsors, Nedbank
, Sanlam
, Vodacom
, SAB
, Regenesys
and Aon
.
