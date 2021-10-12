Loeries2021: Jacquie Mullany, 'the creative boom is going to be spectacular'

Jacquie Mullany, creative director at HelloFCB+

How do you feel about judging at this year’s Loeries?

Tell us more about yourself and why you believe you were selected – your judging experience and so on.

When you heard about being selected as a judge, how did you celebrate the news?

What does this mean to you, personally?

Which category will you be judging?

What do you expect to experience as a judge?

What specific criteria will you be looking for when judging?

You have some major experience in the creative industry. Could you comment on the impact of Covid-19 on the industry?

Creatives are exhausted; it’s taken a lot from us to not only keep going but excel.

Share a few of your favourite Loeries-related moments over the years – either from attending personally or agency winning work-related.

Any predictions of trends that are likely to stand out at Loeries 2021?

What do you believe SA creatives bring to the Loeries judging mix?

Lastly, what are you most looking forward to from Loeries 2021?

What does #FightTheGoodFight mean to you?

It’s always an honour to be chosen – especially with such talent in the industry! I love to be able to discuss work with creative leaders who I admire so much and get such different perspectives on the work being entered.I have a varied creative background – art director then switched to copywriting. I also have ATL experience, as well as digital and I’d like to think that gives me the skills to look at entries with many lenses. I have had the privilege of judging many local award shows, as well as international over my career, like the Gerety Awards and the One Show.I called my mom immediately and of course, plastered it all over my social channels!Being recognized as a creative leader, and being trusted to award the best work in our industry is always a feather in the cap. I don’t take it lightly; I really am proud to be seen.I’ll be judging the Digital category.I expect to see work I wish I had made, work that I will personally use to up my own game. I also enjoy having healthy discussions on why work is great and being enlightened on varied viewpoints.Above innovation, I will be looking for work that is true to the category. Work that doesn’t just “plonk” something onto a channel, or a simple ad that has no real effect, I’ll be looking to award work that uses what we have, to make beautiful ideas outstanding, make them work for clients, and make a difference.I’m still reeling from the impact. The impact that Covid had not only on our business and client’s business but how we work together as an agency – as teams. We’ve had to up our game when it comes to what we do – solve business problems while solving our own internal problems.But after hard times, there is always a boom… And that boom is going to be spectacular!Tall Ships!! It’s a bar that judges would go to after judging. A bar that opened 24 hours hosting drunken Loeries attendees, bar counters that held up many Loeries trophies in the early hours. It’s at that bar that I have made many friendships over the years. I’m sure my name is still left there under some chair! :DReal business problems are being solved creatively, with tight insights. Work that is not only a great idea but works hard for our clients too.Our humour! And our ability to be scrappy. We can make anything work – we’re like MacGyvers when it comes to pulling ideas together, with just a paper clip and a dream.Getting together again – safely – even though on a smaller scale. The real-life Loeries events have been missed.