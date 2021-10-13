Loeries2021: 'Brand communicators need to show up, listen more and be better' says Justine Drake

Justine Drake, content director at John Brown Media

I am absolutely honoured and I feel so inspired!My experience in the industry spans three decades working with agencies and publishing houses; as a journo, an editor, an author, a stylist, a director, a trends consultant. You name it, I’ve probably done it…Um! …I didn’t celebrate…but I did feel very honoured and a wee bit proud.It’s a great acknowledgement of my experience …and just bloody brilliant to be involved in such a renowned and respected creative process.I judged in the Innovation categoriesAwe, inspiration, delight…well I hope so anyway.Unique, trailblazing ideas, a non-conformist approach, cultural relevance and consideration, and braveryThere are so many aspects, on so many levels…but let's choose a positive one….The best bit is the public’s new and very low tolerance of BS…There is a genuine need/demand for more authenticity, more EQ, more social listening, which forces us as brand communicators to show up, listen more and be better...That’s a good thing!I am a first-timer so I am excited to see what's to come.Most definitely the social impact of Covid-19.A unique, multi-faceted view...The complexities of our heritage and the views, experience and insights of our eclectic panel ensure a fresh approach underpinned by diversity and relevance.I'll be looking for real inspiration.Stand up for what is right - don’t be afraid, make yourself heard, give a voice to those who don’t have one and never back down.